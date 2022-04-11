ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Mom sews daughter's prom dress with 50+ year old fabric bought by her father in Thailand

By Waverle Monroe
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSkgm_0f5FPF6p00

OMAHA, Neb. — One Westside High School senior is taking a little family history with her to prom this year.

"It's really delicate fabric," Liz Keyes said.

When Ellie Bowen-Keyes needed a dress for prom, she asked her mom, Liz Keyes, to make one.

"My mom's kind of always made my dresses," Bowen-Keyes said.

The senior missed out on last year's prom because of the pandemic. This year, Bowen-Keyes said is special.

"This is kind of my first prom," Bowen-Keyes said.

It is special in more ways than one.

"I didn't know what I wanted the fabric to look like but when I saw it I was like, 'I really like that,'" Bowen-Keyes said.

The fabric used to make Ellie's dress has been in the family for a long time.

"When I was between the ages of three or four, my dad worked away. He worked in Thailand and he would send back things like jewelry, little dolls, and trinkets and things," Keyes said. "He also sent back fabric because my mom sews."

Keyes' mom never used the fabric and it sat for more than 50 years.

"I heard my grandma and my mom talking, 'Well, why don't you take this fabric, Liz,' and she was like, 'That does not match my skin tone,' so she was like, 'Ellie come in here,' and I was like, 'I really like it,'" Bowen-Keyes said.

Keyes immediately got to work but two weeks before prom, there was one problem.

"We tried on that test dress and she's like, 'I don't like this part and this part and then I don't like this part,' and I was like, 'well, that's the whole dress,'" Keyes said.

They made the adjustments.

"I finally finished it last night at 12:30 a.m.," Keyes said.

On the morning of prom, the dress is done and Ellie is ready for her big night.

"I actually get to go to prom for the first time," Bowen-Keyes said.

"It's really pretty on her. I'm looking forward to seeing it on her," Keyes said.

Keyes calls the dress "a new antique." Now, the story behind it is one that will last for generations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate her daughter's wedding dressed as a World of Warcraft

​​Jamie Lee Curtis will be wearing a World of Warcraft costume when her daughter gets married — though an actual war could complicate things. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star chatted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her plans to officiate her daughter's wedding, revealing it will be a "cosplay wedding." Everyone at the wedding will "dress up as something," she explained, "and I will be in a costume to officiate."
RELATIONSHIPS
WDIO-TV

Mother-daughter duo provides free prom dresses to teens

Inside one garage in Carlton County, you won't find the usual garage items or even a car. It is the home of 'If the Dress Fits.' Inside, you'll find beautiful dresses waiting on young girls to come and pick out the one that put a sparkle in their eyes. "We've had a lot of teens leave in tears thinking they had no idea they could find a dress this nice and be able to go to prom. That's what makes it all worth wild for us," said Amy Arntson.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dress#The Dress#Jewelry#Westside High School
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Thailand
SheKnows

Beloved All My Children Leading Man Asks Fans to ‘Light a Candle’ Before He Undergoes Surgery

Our thoughts will definitely be with him. Though we don’t have many details right now, it looks like All My Children‘s Walt Willey could use a little more support in the coming days from his friends, loved ones and fans. Willey, who played Erica’s on-again/off-again longtime love Jackson Montgomery from 1987 until the show’s end in 2011, took to Twitter to ask for some positive thoughts ahead of his surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
CNN

CNN

985K+
Followers
144K+
Post
775M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy