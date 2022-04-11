Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for April 10, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Jacob Kendro (left) celebrates with Ty Stecko after Stecko’s home run against Penn-Trafford in the fourth inning on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Norwin High School.

Norwin was the team to beat in Class 6A last season as April turned to May. The Knights were 11-1 and ranked No. 1 in the classification.

A 3-3 finish to the season, including a 12-2 loss to rival Hempfield in the WPIAL semifinals might have ruined the 2021 dream, but it has been a driving force for senior Jake Kendro and the rest of the 2022 Knights.

“He and the rest of the team are focused on trying to go little bit further in the playoffs this year,” Norwin coach Mike Liebdzinski said. “But they know they need to perform in section play to give themselves that opportunity.”

Kendro performed like he was in championship mode last week as Norwin swept their first two Section 2-6A games of the season from Baldwin.

In the first game Monday, Norwin erased an early 7-1 deficit with nine runs in the fourth inning, and then held on as Baldwin scored the final seven runs as the Knights won, 17-14.

“Definitely big to get a win in the section opener,” Liebdzinski said. “I’m proud of the team to keep battling after being down big early in the game.”

For the game, Kendro was 3 for 4 with a home run and 6 RBIs.

“Jake just seems to be very comfortable at the plate this year,” Liebdzinski said. “He is not chasing pitches out of the zone and taking advantage when he gets good pitches to hit.”

Highlanders pitchers didn’t give Kendro much to hit in the Tuesday rematch, however the senior shortstop was 1 for 1 with an RBI double in the Knights 8-2 win at home.

“Jake has been very steady at the plate, but two things have stood out to me about Jake this year,” Liebdzinski said. “First, he has become one our unquestioned leaders. He is vocal and leads by example. He knows the game and is constantly talking to his teammates about what he is seeing on the field. Second, he is playing as good of defense at shortstop as I’ve seen in my 19 years at Norwin. He is making everything look easy.”

While Kendro has become a dominant force in WPIAL baseball, Liebdzinski knows he will have to take it up a few notches at the next level at Tennessee.

“The SEC is obviously an entirely different level and Jake will need to improve in all areas to compete at that level. He continues to work on all aspects of his game. He is very focused on having quality at-bats and cutting back on his strikeouts.”

Before he heads to Rocky Top, Kendro and the Knights feel they have some unfinished business in North Huntingdon.

Section play for Norwin continues this week with a showdown series for first place with home and home games against Mt. Lebanon.

“We have been solid offensively and defensively. As a pitching staff, we have been giving up too many walks, but hopefully they will settle in and start to show some more control,” Liebdzinski said. “We have some talented arms, but we will need them to be better on the mound if we are going to meet expectations for the season.”

