Cold start on Monday, but warm week ahead for New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Monday will start off cool before temperatures rise near 60.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Michele Powers says temperatures will soar into the 70s on Tuesday.

