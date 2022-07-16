ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Customers ‘Can’t Imagine Life Without’ With This Incredibly Customizable Memory Foam Maternity Pillow That’s 24% Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TUBt_0f5Cchsp00

Click here to read the full article.

Nine months seems so far away, but it comes quicker than you think. With it comes all the hormones, food cravings, and, of course, discomfort. No one wants the discomfort, but it’s always there in some form or another. From cramps, hip pain, to even back pain , there’s always something that stops you in your tracks. That’s where the pregnancy care packs come in handy. It’s got your heating pads, and cooling pads, and no pack is complete without your handy maternity pillow.

To put it bluntly, maternity pillows are a godsend. They provide comfort and relief, and you can contort them in any way you want — even as a little chair so you can work from bed. Even if you’re not expecting , a maternity pillow changes the game with comfort. Pregnant or not, this bestselling pregnancy pillow is over 20 percent off for a limited time.

Buy: Milliard U Shaped Maternity Pillow $37.99, originally $44.99

The Milliard U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow is a long, memory foam maternity pillow that lets you contort it into multiple positions for optimal comfort. Both pain-relieving and customizable, this has quickly become a staple in so many expecting households. Great for doing daily activities and nursing later, this pillow will become part of your daily life.

Any type of sleeper you are, it can bend to it. You get the idea, it can be comfy for anyone who lies on it. Per the brand, allow up to one day for it to fluff up to its normal size.

One of the top reviews on the product was titled, “I’m going to marry this thing.” They said, “I have never been so impressed with a product before. I am not a good sleeper. I generally toss and turn every 15 minutes ALL NIGHT LONG… I laid down into instant comfort. It supports me everywhere I need it to. I was asleep within minutes and got a solid 7 hours of sleep with barely any turning over. I imagine this is how people who don’t have sleep problems probably sleep. I’m so thrilled. I woke up feeling energized and pain-free!”

Another reviewer added that they couldn’t imagine life without it, saying: “I love this pillow!! It is so comfortable. ’m 5’8” and like to curl up when I sleep and this was the perfect size to provide support for my knees when on my side.”

Before you go, check out our gallery on Cute & Stylish Kids Face Masks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233Ek2_0f5Cchsp00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Amazon’s “Comfy and Cool” Bestselling Bedsheets Are On Sale Today

Click here to read the full article. There’s nothing worse than being wrapped up in hot, unbreathable sheets during the height of summer. Luckily, investing in a set of cool, comfortable sheets that will keep you sweat-free all night won’t break your bank account. Amazon is hosting a Lightning Deal today on the site’s best-selling Mellanni sheets, which Amazon reviewers say are such high quality that you’ll never want to sleep on any other sheets again. Mellanni microfiber sheets are already super affordable, with a Queen-size set only costing around $51. But today, you can snag a Queen set, which comes...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Cream Makes Shoppers’ Skin ‘Feel Like I Was a Teenager Again’— Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you have dull and dehydrated skin, you most likely know how tight and uncomfortable the skin feels when it’s craving some TLC and a dose of hydration. Maybe you’ve already tried multiple remedies that did nothing for your skin. But if you haven’t tried this softening overnight treatment mask, you’re missing out.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Courteney Cox Controls Shine With This $6 Nostalgic Makeup Product That Customers Call 'A Staple for Oily Skin'

Click here to read the full article. Now we’ve heard every little step in Friends alum Jennifer Aniston’s skincare and makeup routines, but we’re really curious how her former co-star Courteney Cox looks so effortlessly stunning every day. While her skincare routine is quite minimalist, her beauty routine has some surprises. But the product we’re really loving is a blast from the past, the Palladio Rice Paper Facial Tissues. Remember, in the beginning of YouTube makeup tutorials, every influencer everywhere had rice papers? Well, this blast from the past is coming back in style, thanks to one of our favorite...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Foam#Maternity#Pillows#Food Cravings
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such a turn on and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization.
HOME & GARDEN
Medical News Today

What types of massage help with arthritis?

Arthritis typically involves pain, swelling, and inflammation that may limit a person’s movement and everyday activity. By improving blood flow, massage can ease this joint inflammation and pain. A person can use massage as part of a wider treatment program. Arthritis treatment may include medication, steroid injections, assistive devices,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

Want To Stay Asleep Through The Entire Night? Avoid This Sleep Supplement

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. In an effort to get better sleep, how many of us have reached for a melatonin supplement hoping it would help you get through the night? It's not uncommon, and in fact, more and more people have upped their dose of melatonin in the name of sleep in recent years. If you're one of those people, or you're thinking about picking up a melatonin supplement, here's what you'll want to know.
HEALTH
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Swears by This $9 Tool That Customers Say Is a ‘Must Have’ for Makeup Removal

Click here to read the full article. When something is Drew Barrymore approved, it’s good in our books. Earlier this year, Barrymore took to TikTok to show her beloved fans her nighttime skincare routine to help herself wind down. In the video, she showed the products she’s loving right now, including a sustainable product for removing makeup. She started the video by saying, “I just used my Garnier Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads.” Now it’s no secret that celebrities love Garnier, but we’re itching to know more about this Barrymore-approved pad. Buy: Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Eco Pads $8.99, originally $10.49 The Garnier SkinActive...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Lost Touch With a Friend During the Pandemic? Now's the Time to Reconnect, According to Science

Click here to read the full article. It is, and I cannot emphasize this enough, rough out here. Between the global COVID-19 pandemic, numerous attacks on Americans’ basic civil rights, and an economic recession looming on the horizon, many of us are too preoccupied with staying afloat to consistently show up for our friends and loved ones. So, if you’ve fallen out of touch with a former bestie, you’re not alone, but right now might be the perfect moment to reconnect. A recent report from the American Psychological Association (APA) found a link between reaching out to a long-lost friend and...
SCIENCE
SheKnows

This $14 Organization Tool With Nearly 32,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Organizing’ Your Kids Large Collection of Stuffed Animals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a parent, you mentally prepare for a myriad of things in the first few years of your children’s lives. You prep for the terrible twos, the constant breastfeeding, the lack of full nights of sleep — you get it. However, there’s one thing that’s often overlooked and comes out of nowhere: a mountain of stuffed animals.
PETS
SheKnows

These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Slippers Are the Perfect Dupe for the Tiktok-Famous Pillow Slides — Now 40% Off on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to dupes we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous dupe for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own. But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect dupe. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an...
SheKnows

This ‘Easy-to-Use’ Hair Dryer Brush for 75% Off Reportedly Gives ‘The Perfect Blowout’ & Is a Great Dupe for the Viral Drybar Brush

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know how or when it happened, but hair-drying brushes have been all the rage the past few years. Why have just a hairbrush and a blow dryer when you can have one handy tool? It seems like a new one comes out nearly every day. Our eyes have been set on the Drybar Blow Dryer Brush,
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Brightening Eye Cream That ‘Actually Lightens’ Dark Circles Is So Effective, it ‘Works on a Tired Mom of 3’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it be from staying up too late binge-watching your favorite shows or waking up throughout the night with your kids, the eyes are the first to reveal when you’re tired. The dark circles and puffiness under the eyes are a side effect no one ever asks for. Thankfully, there are tons of eye creams on the market that help diminish dark circles around the eyes. And, we’ve found the latest and greatest formula that just entered the beauty space: Ole Henriksen’s improved Banana Bright+ Eye Crème.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Celebs Love This TikTok Viral Exfoliator & This Promo Lets You Shop It For Just $10

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to the Kardashians, we can all agree that their skin always looks absolutely flawless in every selfie and paparazzi shot. So, we definitely need to get first dibs on their potential skincare products. Kourtney Kardashian’s facialist Candace Marino has been known to love this surprisingly affordable exfoliator for spa-level results. So, there’s a likely chance that ‘The LA Facialist‘ uses this fave for her long list of celebrity clients. It just so happens that this gentle exfoliator is a Tik-Tok must-have as well. Bliss’ Liquid Exfoliant instantly fixes so many...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

HGTV Star Breegan Jane Shares Her ‘Counterintuitive’ Decor Tip for Families & It Actually Makes Sense

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. HGTV star Breegan Jane knows the value of a family-friendly outdoor space — after all, the interior designer and lifestyle expert is also a mom of two boys, ages 6 and 8. Maximizing every available inch for entertaining, relaxing, and just plain living? She’s there, with a decorative throw pillow in hand.
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

These ‘Easy to Use’ Eye Patches ‘Instantly Smooth Out Wrinkles’ & They’re 45% Off During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. All of us need a little pick-me-up now and again after a late night. And Patchology’s Rejuvenating Eye Gels are just the thing to cure our occasional dark circles and under-eye puffiness. You can normally pick up a pack of 30 patches for $50. But for Nordstrom’s Aniversary sale this year, you can get the Patchology’s 30-pack and 15-pack night restoring patches together for just $50.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Oprah Loves This ‘Buttery Soft’ Barefoot Dreams Cardigan & It’s 30% Off at Nordstrom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Barefoot Dreams has been known to be one of Oprah’s most loved brands, from their plush robes to the celeb-fave throw blanket. But there’s another cozy staple from the Oprah-approved brand that made her favorite thing’s list a few years back: The CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. And with over 3,800 reviews at Nordstrom, shoppers seem to favor this delightfully soft sweater as well. Typically $116 at full price, this flowy cardigan is now under $80 during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. For a limited time, you can get a little over 30 percent off this beloved cardigan.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

SheKnows

58K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy