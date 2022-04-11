ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny and mild Monday in the Hudson Valley; high near 60

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says to prepare for some great weather this week.

It will be sunny and mild on Monday with a high near 60 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvzbT_0f5C4Ikv00

TUESDAY : Showers in the morning then partly sunny and even warmer. High of 72 .

WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy and not quite as warm. High of 63.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly thunderstorms. High of 70.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY) : Partly sunny. High of 63.

SATURDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers around. High of 58.

EASTER SUNDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers still possible. High of 57.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfFsY_0f5C4Ikv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHJ1r_0f5C4Ikv00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#Hudson Valley#Storm Watch Team
WKTV

Chilly start, windy and mild day ahead Monday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 47. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 42. After an active weekend for weather with highs in the 70s on Saturday, thunderstorms in the evening, and then a rain and snow mixture which fell over the region on Sunday, things are looking quiet for at least the next few days. A chilly start to this morning as temperatures are near freezing. Highs for the day reach 47 in the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. This evening remains mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

A sunny and mild Friday

High pressure will settle over SELA Saturday bringing sunny skies and mild temperatures to start the weekend, then move east on Sunday bringing a southeast flow off the Gulf which will begin to bring moisture values and temperatures on an upward trend. Dry weather with nice temperatures however will be around all weekend long.
ENVIRONMENT
Turnto10.com

Sunny, mild, and breezy for the first full day of Spring

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The sun is back out as we start the first full day of spring and temperatures continue to trend above average. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Temperatures started ranging from the upper 30 to the mid-40s and will reach the mid...
CRANSTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCCI.com

Mild Monday Weather

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a lovely spring day with highs ending up in the low 70s across the state. Changes are on the way – we’ll have one more mild day tomorrow. Rain moves in Monday night, after dinner time. It stays rain overnight Monday into most of the day Tuesday. Some colder air may work its way into NW Iowa and there could be a few flakes mixed in with some showers. Rain eventually comes to an end by Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to average for most of the week. Dry weather returns by Thursday into the weekend.
DES MOINES, IA
ABC Action News

Forecast: Sunny with Near Record Highs

After a comfortably cool start to the day, plenty of sun will warm us up to the mid to upper 80s. The record high for Tampa is 88 degrees making it likely that we will meet the record high. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower after sunset, otherwise expect a dry day.
TAMPA, FL
KWCH.com

Breezy, mild Sunday- warmer Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will thin out during the morning and sunshine will prevail through the afternoon across Kansas. The wind will make it feel a little cooler despite the sunshine through the afternoon, overall temperatures will remain close to normal for late March. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s statewide. A few clouds tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and 30s by early morning Monday. A warm front will inch closer to Kansas on Monday, as a storm system moves into the West Coast. Under mostly sunny skies afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s and 70s. Dry weather will continue through most of Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening a cold front associated with the storm system moving across the Rockies will move into Kansas. This front will trigger showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible.
WICHITA, KS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Are These the Worst Potholes in the Hudson Valley?

It's pothole season in the Hudson Valley and you've told us which roads are the absolute worst. Springtime means the return of squirrels, chipmunks, daffodils and potholes. After a long winter of freezing temperatures, snow, salt and plows wreaking havoc on Hudson Valley roadways, the blacktop in many areas has given way to deep, destructive potholes.
HUDSON, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy