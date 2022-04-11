Sunny and mild Monday in the Hudson Valley; high near 60
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says to prepare for some great weather this week.
It will be sunny and mild on Monday with a high near 60 degrees.
TUESDAY : Showers in the morning then partly sunny and even warmer. High of 72 .
WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy and not quite as warm. High of 63.
THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly thunderstorms. High of 70.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY) : Partly sunny. High of 63.
SATURDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers around. High of 58.
EASTER SUNDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers still possible. High of 57.
