ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Speeding west, Ukraine hospital train ferries patients to safety

By Genya SAVILOV, Genya Savilov and Alice Hackman
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xc3Dw_0f5BtuZm00
Wounded and elderly patients are evacuated by train from embattled east Ukraine /AFP

As the hospital train sped away from the frontline in war-torn Ukraine, electrician Evhen Perepelytsia was grateful he would soon see his children again after almost losing his life.

"We hope that the worst is over -- that after what I've been through, it will be better," the 30-year-old said, lying on a train carriage bed swaddled in a grey blanket.

He was among 48 wounded and elderly patients to be evacuated from embattled east Ukraine this weekend, pulling up in the western city of Lviv Sunday evening after a long trip overnight.

The evacuation was the first from the east since a Russian strike killed 52 people among thousands waiting for the train at the eastern railway station of Kramatorsk on Friday.

And it was the fourth to be organised by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Inside one of the carriages turned ward-on-wheels, Perepelytsya recounted how he lost his leg to shelling in his hometown of Hirske in the eastern region of Lugansk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cUyC_0f5BtuZm00
Evhen Perepelytsya lost his leg to shelling in his hometown of Hirske in the eastern region of Lugansk /AFP

He was standing outside, and he and his wife had just discussed abandoning their home to join their children in the west of the country, he said.

"I took one step forward, and when I made the second, I fell," he said.

"It turned out that it hit very close to me, hit a monument, and a fragment from it tore off my leg."

- 'We saved his life' -

Sitting on the end of his bed, his wife Yuliya, 29, said she had been terrified she would lose him.

"He was unconscious twice in the intensive care unit," she said.

"We couldn't save his leg, but we saved his life."

She said their three children were waiting in Lviv with their grandmother.

"We're not going back," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3luZAH_0f5BtuZm00
Praskovya, 77, suffered an injury to her eye, which is now covered in a large white bandage /AFP

The United Nations says at least 1,793 civilians have been killed and 2,439 wounded since Russia launched its invasion, but the actual tally is likely much higher.

More than 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes.

The Ukrainian authorities have in recent days urged all residents in the east of the country to flee westwards to safety as they fear Moscow will unleash the full force of its military there after setbacks around the capital Kyiv.

As the blue carriages pulled into Lviv, medics carried those who were unable to walk on stretchers into waiting ambulances, and helped the others on foot or in wheelchairs onto buses.

In one bus, 77-year-old Praskovya sat patiently with a large white bandage on her eye, and a net over her head to keep it in place.

"My eye hurts," said the elderly lady from the village of Novodruzhesk in Lugansk, who did not give her second name.

"But the doctors on the train were great," she added, of the 13 staff members on board, most of them Ukrainian.

- 'Heading back tonight' -

In front of her, a 67-year-old who gave his name as Ivan said he had to wait in a basement for two days after being shot in the street.

Neighbours in the town of Popasna, also in Lugansk, bandaged him up as best they could until the medics could arrive.

On the platform, MSF train hospital coordinator Jean-Clement Cabrol caught his breath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYkR6_0f5BtuZm00
The weekend train hospital evacuation is the fourth to be organised by medical charity Doctors Without Borders since Russia invaded Ukraine /AFP

The train had successfully ferried 48 people to safety, but still many more needed help, the doctor in a black beanie hat said.

Earlier in the war, a first train had travelled to Zaporizhzhia to pick up three families who were wounded while trying to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol.

After that, two operations whisked dozens of patients -- mostly elderly people -- out of Kramatorsk, leaving just days before the deadly Russian attack.

By the tracks on Sunday evening, the doctor said another train would soon depart to continue evacuations as long as it was possible.

"We are heading back tonight," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has had a 'massive heart attack not from natural causes' and TWENTY generals 'have been arrested' over bungled invasion

A Russian-Israeli businessman has claimed Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu has suffered a heart attack, which he suspects was caused by foul play. Shoigu, who has been Putin's right hand man and leader of the Russian army for a decade, was a mainstay in the early weeks of the war in Ukraine but recently disappeared from regular Kremlin briefings.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Hospital Train#Ferries#Doctors Without Borders#Russian#Msf
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
AFP

US senators defy China threats with Taiwan visit

A delegation of United States lawmakers led by vocal China hawk Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Taiwan on Thursday for a two-day trip as Beijing threatened "strong measures" in response.  "China will continue to take strong measures to resolutely safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Russian flagship 'seriously damaged' - The Russian navy's Black Sea flagship is "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, state media says. "If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv," the ministry states.
MILITARY
AFP

In online classes, Ukrainians practise language as resistance

Ukrainian academic Nazar Danchyshyn may not have much fighting experience, but to help his country since the start of the war he has deployed his knowledge of language and poetry. Danchyshyn, who was also a guitar player in a band before the war, is one of those teachers.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy