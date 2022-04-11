ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havertown, PA

Couple With 3 Kids That Helps Run Colonial Village In Havertown Escapes Fierce House Fire: ‘We’re Good, That’s All That Matters’

By Jasmine Payoute
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNyuG_0f5BV2VR00

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Heavy flames ripped through a home in Marple Township, Delaware County on Sunday morning. The family inside was able to get out just in time.

“It goes up quick, you don’t realize it. It just goes up so quick and then in a second it’s all gone,” Terry Giosa said.

Giosa is describing the moments the house her family of five called home became unrecognizable.

“Very scary. I just was thinking of my kids, threw them in the car and sat and watched my house burn down,” she added.

Flames engulfed the house on the 300 block of Warren Boulevard in Marple Township around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

“We saw the police and they said, ‘You have to get out now. There’s a fire two doors down and it’s bad.’ So we came out and it’s unbelievable to see,” Ann Gallagher, a neighbor, said.

The incident startled neighbors as officials say high winds helped move the fire to the home next door.

The family believes it started in the basement, possibly sparked by a space heater.

“The side of the house melted, and even the wiring, one window is broken,” Joseph Kailith said.

The couple helps run the family business, Colonial Village, in Havertown. They say in spite of everything they lost, they’re grateful no one was injured.

“She was on the first floor, our two were on the second floor,” Giosa said.

“We got out,” she added. “We’re good, that’s all that matters.”

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe to help the Giosa family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QAImu_0f5BV2VR00

The family is also missing their cat, Twilight. Anyone with information about the cat is asked to contact the family.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Philly

Truck Catches Fire On I-95 Under Benjamin Franklin Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All lanes of northbound I-95 have reopened after a vehicle fire slowed traffic during the Thursday evening commute in Center City. A truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 under the Benjamin Franklin Bridge. The fire started after a crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. #COMMUTERALRT Vehicle fire in Philly has I-95 CLOSED at I-676. The fire happened in the NB lanes. Avoid the area. Crazy footage of the smoke traveling on the Ben Franklin Bridge. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TEPVcG1IZe — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) April 7, 2022 Here’s a look at the scene.  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Turnto10.com

Dog credited with helping family escape house fire in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — A dog is being credited with helping a family escape a house fire in Coventry early Thursday morning. Fire officials said the dog helped wake up the family. Firefighters responded just before 1 a.m. to the home on Indian Trail. The home took heavy damage,...
COVENTRY, RI
CBS Philly

Person Struck, Killed By SEPTA Train In Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SEPTA train struck and killed someone near the Queen Lane Station in Germantown Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was live over the scene around 5 p.m. Service on the Chestnut Hill West Line is temporarily suspended as police investigate. They say the person killed was trespassing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
City
Marple Township, PA
City
Havertown, PA
Delaware County, PA
Accidents
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Colonial Village#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed Ex-GF Pumping Gas On Loose In PA: Authorities

A 38-year-old man is being sought on murder charges for gunning down his ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Rafiq Thompson, of Philadelphia, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the April 7 shooting death of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius at the Exxon Station in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist was trapped in a crash in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13 on the Walt Whitman Bridge in Gloucester City, initial reports said. Additional firefighter rescue crews were called. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy