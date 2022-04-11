Massive 5-alarm fire destroys San Jose Home Depot; shelter-in-place advisory lifted

Firefighters in San Jose have fully contained a five-alarm fire that tore through a Home Depot in south San Jose Saturday evening.

The fire was first reported at around 5 p.m. Saturday at the store on 920 Blossom Hill Rd between Santa Teresa and Winfield boulevards.

No injuries were reported to fire personnel or citizens from the incident, according to San Jose Fire Department.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the El Lisa Drive area due to drift smoke, the department tweeted on Saturday. But as of Sunday at 1p.m., an official says the shelter-in-place advisories have been lifted.

They say that the air quality was deemed unhealthy by the hazardous team members, and reevaluated Sunday morning.

ABC7 News reporter Dustin Dorsey says the thick smoke can be seen from miles away in Santa Clara County. It's even seen from outer space, NWS Bay Area tweeted.

A pet hospital near the area had been evacuated with dozens of pets transported.

As for the cause of the fire- officials say it's likely a long way out from knowing.

"The Home Depot is pretty much a total loss, the roof is pretty much collapsed from the entire structure so it's going to take some time to get in there if we even can- if it's going to be safe for our people to get in there," said SJFD battalion chief Brad Cloutier.

At the Sunday press conference, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and will continue Monday.