Top MLB free agents of 2023: Top 45 MLB free agency rankings including Carlos Rodon

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is in the books. We saw many of the top MLB free agents making impacts with their new teams throughout the season. After witnessing the 2022 MLB lockout shake-up free agency, that won’t be an issue in the 2022-’23 winter frenzy.

Baseball fans can look forward to some of the most exciting talent hitting the open market this offseason. Thanks to the likes of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Rafael Devers not reaching extensions with their clubs, we’ll see huge contracts signed with plenty of big names on the move. And some have already reached deals for 2023.

Bookmark this page for updates throughout the season. Our rankings of the best MLB free agents in 2023 will be updated throughout the shopping spree.

When does MLB free agency start?

MLB free agents could already sign with a new team five days after the World Series wrapped up. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent.

There is one new potential rule that could significantly impact many of the MLB free agents next winter. If the MLB and players’ union agree on a MLB World Draft – including international players – the league would eliminate draft-pick compensation tied to any players who reject a qualifying offer. It should be a boost for players, with interested teams no longer factoring in the negative of losing a draft pick for signing a free agent.

Will there be a qualifying offer in MLB in 2023?

After Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association failed to agree on a 2023 international draft, MLB free agency this winter will once again be impacted by the qualifying offer system.

Here are the MLB free agents ineligible for a qualifying offer in 2023. Importantly, any player dealt before the MLB trade deadline is automatically no longer eligible for the qualifying offer.

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies

The following 2023 MLB free agents declined their qualifying offers

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees

Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Bassitt, New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

The following players have accepted their qualifying offers.

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

MLB qualifying offer 2022

Major League Baseball announced the cost of the MLB qualifying offer will be $19.65 million this offseason. It’s a $1.25 million increase, a direct result of revenue climbing across the league and the salaries for the highest-paid MLB players . The price of the qualifying offer dropped to $17.8 million in 2019, climbed in 2020 and then dipped in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted MLB revenue.

MLB qualifying offer 2022: $19.65 million

$19.65 million MLB qualifying offer 2021: $18.4 million

$18.4 million MLB qualifying offer 2020: $18.9 million

$18.9 million MLB qualifying offer 2019: $17.8 MLB

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

A qualifying offer is a one-year offer MLB teams make to impending free agents. If a player has previously been offered the qualifying offer in their career or they were traded mid-season before becoming an MLB free agent, they aren’t eligible for the qualifying offer. If the QO is rejected, the club can receive a compensatory draft pick for the loss of that player in MLB free agency.

The qualifying offer in MLB is based on the mean salary of the 125 highest paid players in MLB.

Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023?

We saw some of the best players in baseball hit the open market in the 2021-’22 free-agent class. Incredibly, the pool of MLB free-agents in 2023 will be even better.

Let’s dive into our top free agents in MLB this off-season.

1. Aaron Judge, outfielder, New York Yankees – 9-year, $360M w/ NYY

Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Judge stats (2022): 62 home runs, 131 RBI, 1.111 OPS, .311/.425/686, 211 OPS+, 133 runs scored

Aaron Judge was easily the best player available in MLB free agency this winter. He is coming off a contract year for the ages, setting the single-season American League home run record, and nearly winning the Triple Crown all while carrying one of the best teams in MLB. Age is no longer much of a concern for franchises and Judge is a superstar on the field and one of the most marketable players away from it.

Throughout the offseason, the Yankees made it clear re-signing their homegrown superstar was a top priority and they achieved that goal by giving Judge a record-breaking deal in 2022 MLB free agency.

2. Jacob deGrom, pitcher, New York Mets – 5-year, $185M w/ TEX

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom stats (2022): 3.08 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 0.75 WHIP, 5.6 H/9 in 64.1 innings pitched

The Texas Rangers land one of the top MLB free agents for the second consecutive year, pulling Jacob deGrom away from the New York Mets. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was targeting a multi-year deal worth at least $40 million. However, the Rangers’ willingness to provide him with a five-year deal averaging $37 million per season that includes a sixth-year option to maximize at $222 million, won out.

Texas desperately needed an ace and it just landed the best pitcher in baseball. While it’s undeniable that deGrom carries durability concerns, he is undeniably one of the best players of his generation when healthy. As long as he is on the mound, Texas will be in a great position to win.

Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Texas Rangers

3. Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers – 11-year, $300M w/PHI

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner stats (2022): .298/.343/.466, 21 home runs, 27 steals, 6.3 fWAR, .809 OPS

Even in a down season by his own standards, Trea Turner was one of the best players in MLB. He moved back to shortstop and played outstanding defense, all while delivering his second consecutive 20-20 season with a combined 48 home runs + stolen bases.

Turning 30 in June, Turner is one of the best shortstops in baseball and had a variety of suitors to choose from. He ended up agreeing to an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, where he’ll presumably be their leadoff hitter, providing speed on the basepaths. It’s a massive coup for the Phillies.

Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs

4. Carlos Rodón, pitcher, San Francisco Giants

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodón stats (2022): 2.88 ERA, 33.4% strikeout rate, .200 batting average allowed, 1.03 WHIP, 14.1% Swinging Strike rate

The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Rodón both took a gamble in free agency. Fast forward to the end of the 2022 MLB season and Rodón is coming out on top. He proved he could stay healthy over a full season, eclipsing 170 innings for the first time in his career. Rodón must now be considered one of the best starting pitchers in baseball and he’s even more valuable as a southpaw. Turning 30 in December, Rodon easily qualifies as one of the best MLB free agents in 2023 and he would slide in perfectly as the ace for a variety of teams.

Potential Landing Spots: San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees

5. Justin Verlander, pitcher, Houston Astros – Two-year, $86M w/NYM

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander stats (2022): 1.75 ERA, 9.51 K/9, 0.62 HR/9, .184 batting average allowed, 0.83 WHIP in 175 innings

A few teams were willing to roll the dice on Justin Verlander in MLB free agency last winter, even as he returned from Tommy John surgery. He stayed with the Houston Astros and delivered another Cy Young-caliber season, doing it as a 39-year-old in his first season back from TJS. Verlander, 40 in February, has proven that his age won’t impact his play on the mound and is sure to receive a contract worth $30-$40 million annually.

It turns out the Mets losing deGrom, only motivated them to land one of baseball’s most accomplished pitchers in recent times. Verlander moving to the Big Apple helps stabilize a rotation that’s already one of baseball’s best and will serve as a direct replacement for their former ace.

Potential Landing Spots: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants

6. Carlos Correa, shortstop, Minnesota Twins — 13-year, $350M with San Francisco Giants

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa stats (2022): .291/.336/.467, 22 home runs, .834 OPS, 140 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

The Minnesota Twins won’t have any regrets over the Carlos Correa contract, even after missing the playoffs. The All-Star shortstop played extremely well, participating in 139-plus games for the second consecutive season. The 28-year-old shortstop will exercise his opt-out clause, becoming one of the top MLB free agents once again. There might be a smaller number of suitors compared to Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, but Correa’s production the past two seasons and his history of success in October will attract contenders.

In the end, it was the Giants who won out, beating the Cubs and the Twins, who reportedly offered 10 years and $285 million to try and retain Correa. But San Francisco’s 13-year, $350 million deal was too good to refuse.

Teams to Watch: Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Xander Bogaerts, shortstop, Boston Red Sox — 11-year, $280 million with the Padres

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts stats (2022): .307/.377/.456, 15 home runs, 73 RBI, 134 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

The Boston Red Sox never seemed to prioritize a Xander Bogaerts contract extension in 2022 and it will prove costly. The 30-year-old shortstop delivered a career-best season, combining high-end defense at a valuable position with remarkable consistency and run production at the plate. Even with the qualifying offer attached to him, Bogaerts is one of the best all-around players available in MLB free agency and plenty of clubs will be willing to do what Boston wouldn’t.

Potential landing spots: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals

8. Dansby Swanson, shortstop, Atlanta Braves

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277/.329/.447, .776 OPS, 115 OPS+, 25 home runs, 2.0 dWAR, 5.7 bWAR

Many thought the Atlanta Braves would look to replace Dansby Swanson with a shortstop upgrade in the 2023 offseason. Now, the organization might wonder if it can afford Swanson. Turning 28 in February, the Georgia native earned his first All-Star selection in 2022 and became a vital part of the infield and lineup. Contract negotiations are underway and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal gets done, but we’ll keep Swanson in our MLB free agency rankings until a deal is official.

9. Chris Bassitt, starting pitcher, New York Mets — 3-year, $63 million with Toronto

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Bassitt stats (2022): 3.42 ERA, 0.94 HR/9, 22.4% strikeout rate, .233 BAA, 1.14 WHIP in 181.2 innings pitched

After enjoying a breakout All-Star season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, Chris Bassitt followed it up with a strong effort with the New York Mets as well. After proving his durability in the past two seasons while having an above-average strikeout rate and WHIP. He is best suited to land in a more pitcher-friendly environment with quality defense around him, but the team that lands Bassitt this winter will get one of the most underrated MLB free agents in 2023.

Unfortunately, he didn’t land in an ideal location as far as the pitcher-friendly environment, but Bassitt still joins a team on the rise that has World Series potential with the Blue Jays. He’ll be a part of a strong rotation, joining Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and Jose Berrios. Getting him for $21M per season seems like a fair price to pay.

10. Brandon Nimmo, outfielder, New York Mets – Re-signs to eight-year, $162M contract with Mets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Nimmo stats (2022): .273/.367/.433, 16 home runs, 5.4 fWAR, 91st percentile Outs Above Average

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo proved for the second consecutive year that he is an above-average regular. Coming off a 3.3 fWAR season in 2021, Nimmo has now delivered his first double-digit homer season since 2018 and he is even better defensively in the outfield. Entering his age-30 season next year, Nimmo’s defensive ability and consistent production at the plate definitively make him one of the 15 best MLB free agents in 2023.

The Mets worked quickly to retain Nimmo, paying him an average of just over $20 million per season, hoping any durability concerns are a thing of the past. Yet, after playing 151 games, leading baseball in triples, all while committing zero errors in center, Nimmo can provide value in the Big Apple.

11. Edwin Díaz, closer, New York Mets – Re-signs on 5-year, $102 million contract

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Edwin Díaz stats (2022): 1.31 ERA, 17.13 K/9, 32 saves, .158 batting average allowed, 0.84 WHIP

Edwin Díaz delivered one of the best seasons ever from a closer entering MLB free agency. Striking out 50.2% of the batters he faced, only allowing 18 walks across 235 batters in 62 innings and dominating in almost every instance he took the mound. It was a season for the ages, easily making Díaz the best closer in MLB.

While it might seem surprising that Diaz re-signed before officially becoming a free agent, this is a record-setting contract. Once the deal is official, Edwin Diaz becomes the highest-paid closer in MLB history both in AAV ($20.4 million) and total value ($102 million), blowing past the previous marks set by Raisel Iglesias ($14.5M AAV, $58 million total).

12. Clayton Kershaw, pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers — Re-signs one-year contract

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Kershaw stats (2022): 2.28 ERA, 0.71 HR9, .205 batting average allowed, 0.94 WHIP across 126.1 innings

It all comes down to health with Clayton Kershaw. When he is on the mound and throwing without issue, the 34-year-old can still compete for the Cy Young Award. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer with the presence a team wants in the clubhouse and an ability to mentor young pitchers. We, just like MLB teams next offseason, worry about his ability to stay healthy over a full season and in October. That’s what pushes him further down the list among the top MLB free agents.

We’ve already seen it in 2022. After looking like a Cy Young candidate for a few weeks, a lower back/SI joint injury sidelined Kershaw and he went back on the IL once again with a back injury. These are the things that force him to move down in the MLB free agent rankings, but the strong return post-injury helped push him back up.

13. Willson Contreras, catcher, Chicago Cubs – 5-year, $85M w/ Cardinals

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras stats (2022): 22 home runs, 55 RBI, .243/.349/.466, .815 OPS, 3.3 fWAR

There’s a reason the Philadelphia Phillies wouldn’t allow J.T. Realmuto, one of the top MLB free agents in 2020, to leave. Look at the catching market this past offseason, the options were extremely underwhelming. Heck, James McCann landed a four-year, $40 million contract two years ago.

Enter Willson Contreras. A two-time All-Star selection, the 29-year-old ranks third among catchers in FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (6.4) and has the second-highest OPS (.863) since 2019. He’s made strides behind the plate, too. The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly took note of that in their many games against him.

After targeting him throughout MLB free agency, the Cards were able to snag the best catcher on the market with a five-year, $87.5 million deal that will make Contreras the third highest-paid backstop in the sport.

14. José Abreu, first base, Chicago White Sox – 3-year, $58M w/ HOU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu stats (2022): .304/.378/.446, 15 home runs ,361 wOBA, 137 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

José Abreu is headed to the Houston Astros, joining with the reigning World Series champion in the first huge splash of MLB free agency. Houston not only lands another outstanding veteran who will gel perfectly in its clubhouse, it also injects a massive boost into the lineup.

In the 2022 regular season, the Astros’ first basemen ranked 23rd in batting average) while finishing 29th in OBP (.276) and wRC+. While Houston still had one of the best lineups in MLB, its situation at first base was as bad as teams like the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now, Abreu joins the best team in the American League. While he only hit 15 home runs this past season, his advanced metrics show there is still plenty of power to tap into. He’ll likely spend more time as designated hitter in 2023, but this is a huge addition for Houston.

15. Trey Mancini, first base, Houston Astros

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Try Mancini stats (2022): .239/.319/.391, 101 OPS+, 18 home runs 63 RBI

Being traded to the Houston Astros might have added millions of dollars in value to Trey Mancini heading into MLB free agency. The changes to Oriole Park at Camden Yards ruined his power totals, but landing in a more hitter-friendly ballpark is demonstrating that this can still a slugger capable of hitting 25-plus home runs with a .330 OBP. A beloved presence in the clubhouse with the versatility to play three positions (1B, LF, RF), Mancini could be one of the most underrated MLB free agents in 2022-’23.

16. Adam Wainwright, starting pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Wainwright stats (2022): 3.71 ERA, 11-12 record, .259 BAA, 1.28 WHIP in 191.2 innings

Heading into MLB free agency 2023, Adam Wainwright is one of our favorite MLB free agents. He explained that an awful September (7.22 ERA) is all due to a mechanical problem that he didn’t see until at the end of the season. Considering he had a 3.09 ERA in 163 innings prior to September, we’ll bet on him making that correction. The St. Louis Cardinals will be overwhelming favorites to re-sign him, especially since it will be his last season.

Prediction: Adam Wainwright re-signs with St. Louis Cardinals

17. Anthony Rizzo, first base, New York Yankees — Re-signs on two-year, $34 million contract

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Rizzo stats (2022): .224/.338/.480, 32 home runs, 10.6% walk rate, .352 wOBA, 132 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

Returning to the New York Yankees worked out quite nicely for Anthony Rizzo. While he does hold a $16 million player option, declining it and becoming one of the best MLB free agents available at first base seems inevitable. The 33-year-old is still drawing walks at a double-digit rate with 30-plus home runs. Some nagging injuries raise concerns and the .217/.308/.462 slash line in August and September push him further down the MLB free agency rankings. However, he showed enough this year to earn a larger contract.

18. Andrew Benintendi, outfielder, New York Yankees

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Benintendi stats (20220: .304/.373/.399, 122 wRC+, 54 runs scored, 2.8 fWAR

While Andrew Benintendi hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since joining the Yankees’ lineup, this is still an above-average player. He’s demonstrated the ability to consistently reach base and he’s not a defensive liability in left field. The broken hamate bone that ended Benintendi’s season shouldn’t be an issue for him in MLB free agency, with teams confident that he will be fully recovered and hitting without issue in spring training. He should be one of the more undervalued free agents this winter.

19. Jameson Taillon, starting pitcher, New York Yankees — Signed with the Cubs

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Taillon stats (2022): 3.91 ERA, 3.94 FIP, 7.66 K/9, .243 BAA, 1.13 WHIP

Similar to his teammate Luis Severino teams interested in Jameson Taillon will have some questions regarding his durability. The 31-year-old has already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career, a red flag as he plays into his 30s. However, he has covered more than 300 innings since 2021 and he’s performed like a dependable mid-rotation starter.

20. Kodai Senga, starting pitcher, Japan — Signed with the New York Mets

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga stats (2022): 1.94 ERA< 156-49 K-BB across 144 IP

While Kodai Senga might not be the best pitcher in Japan, he is the top international free agent in 2022-’23. The 30-year-old posted the second-best ERA in the Pacific League and he brings some serious heat with the fastball. The combination of track record and stuff should attract interest from a number of teams seeking a No. 3 starter, just with risk that he eventually moves to the bullpen.

21. Tyler Anderson, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers — Signed with Angels on 3-year, $39M contract

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson stats (2022): 2.57 ERA, 3.31 FIP, .218 BAA, 1.00 WHIP

Landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 made Tyler Anderson millions of dollars. A journeyman starter prior to that point, he became an All-Star selection in his age-32 season. Now hitting MLB free agency at 33, Anderson (.256 BABIP vs .287 career BABIP) is doubtful to ever reach these highs again. However, he can be an above-average No. 4 starter.

The Angels will gladly add Anderson to a pitching staff in need of some reinforcements. While he may not be the best option on the market, Anderson is a great addition for a team that’s underwhelmed despite having two of the best players in baseball.

22. Mitch Haniger, outfielder, Seattle Mariners — Signed with the Giants

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Haniger stats (2022): .246/.333/.429, 11 home runs, 113 wRC+ in 57 games

Mitch Haniger is a dependable hitter when he’s in the lineup, availability is just the issue. Turning 34 in December, the right-handed slugger hit 39 home runs in 2021 with a 121 wRC+ and he’s been an above-average hitter when not on the injured list this year. He’s the perfect player for a playoff team to offer a sizable one-year contract to, playing him in the corner outfield and as the designated hitter.

Prediction: Mitch Haniger signs with San Francisco Giants

23. Nathan Eovaldi, pitcher, Boston Red Sox

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi stats (2022): 3.87 ERA, 8.48 K/9, .262 BAA, 18% K-BB rate in 109.1 innings

Notice a theme among our top MLB free agents for the 2022-’23 offseason? Many of the best players expected to be available have some medical red flags. When available to pitch, Nathan Eovaldi’s stuff is electric and the righty isn’t losing his fastball. He threw 182.1 innings last season, but it was the first time he cracked 120-plus innings since 2016. The time spent on the IL and diminished velocity further highlight the concerns with Eovaldi.

24. Noah Syndergaard, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies — Signed with LAD

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Syndergaard stats (2022): 3.94 ERA, 2.07 BB/9, 11.3% K-BB rate, .260 BAA

One of the top starting pitchers in MLB free agency a year ago, the Los Angeles Angels gamble on Noah Syndergaard didn’t work out. The electric velocity from the 30-year-old righty isn’t coming back, he’s not the Cy Young candidate we saw in his glory years. Now, Syndergaard wins with command and allowing weak contact. He performed like a mid-rotation starter in the regular season with the Phillies (4.12 ERA, 13.7% K rate) and that’s how he should be valued among the 2023 MLB free agents.

The Dodgers add a big name to their rotation whose game hasn’t quite matched his high-profile status as of late. But there is hope, as Syndergaard did return to having a solid ERA in his time split between the Angels and Phillies and should be able to maintain that momentum at Dodger Stadium

25. Jurickson Profar, utility, San Diego Padres

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

After making his MLB debut in 2012 as a 19-year-old, Jurickson Profar finally gets to hit the open market a decade later. He delivered his best season in 2023, posting a career-high 2.5 fWAR with a 110 wRC+, 14 home runs and 82 runs scored. Capable of playing first base, second base and the corner outfield, Profar’s versatility and switch-hitting should be the driving force behind teams’ interest in him this winter.

26. Michael Conforto, outfielder, free agent

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Fully recovered from shoulder surgery in April, outfielder Michael Confort will have an opportunity to turn things around this winter. While he loses a valuable season of playing time, turning 30 in March, the left-handed hitter will still generate plenty of interest. Conforto slashed .232/.344/.384 with a 106 wRC+ and 14 home runs in 125 games during the 2021 season. Prior to that, he delivered 25-plus home runs in each year from 2017-’19. Considering the Houston Astros pursued him late in August, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were among the teams after him in MLB free agency.

27. Andrew Heaney, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers — 2-year, $25M w/ TEX

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Heaney stats (2022): 3.10 ERA< 3.75 FIP, 13.62 K/9, .212 BAA, 1.09 WHIP in 72.2 innings

Longevity and availability are what drive down Andrew Heaney in the MLB free agent rankings. He thrived on the mound in 2022, striking out 35.5% of batters with a phenomenal 29.4% K-BB rate. When you generate an All-Star caliber 16.8% Swinging Strike rate and locate pitches well (2.35 BB/9), it’s a good sign that Heaney possesses the stuff to be a high-end starter. However, he threw just 129.2 innings in 2021 and 72.2 innings this past season. A one-year deal seems likely, maybe even following in the footsteps of Carlos Rodón last year.

28. Michael Brantley, outfielder, Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Michae Brantley missed a majority of the 2022 MLB season due to a shoulder injury, later undoing surgery to repair a torn labrum. It’s pushed him down MLB free agent rankings, but the 35-year-old will be healthy for spring training. A great presence in the clubhouse with a .303/.365/.430 slash line over the last two seasons, Brantley represents an above-average No. 3 outfielder for a young team who needs experience to help a youth-filled roster.

29. Kenley Jansen, closer, Atlanta Braves – 2-year, $32M w/ BOS

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kenley Jansen stats (2022): 3.34 ERA, 3.21 FIP, 11.95 K/9, .191 BAA, 1.05 WHIP, 41 saves

Heading into 2023, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen is just nine shaves shy of the 400-mark. As long as he stays healthy – heart issues have forced multiple IL stints in recent years – he could realistically surpass Francisco Rodriguez (437) for fourth place on the all-time saves list.

Jansen will get to make that aforementioned history with the legendary Boston Red Sox after agreeing to a deal that will make him the second-highest-paid closer in the game in December.

30. Zach Eflin, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies — Signed with the Tampa Bay Rays

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Eflin stats (2022): 4.04 ERA, 3.56 FUP, 1.78 BB/9, .239 BAA, 1.12

Zach Eflin could be one of those MLB free agents who flies under the radar when he is signed and then looks like a steal in 2023. The 28-year-old righty only threw 75.2 innings this past season, giving him just over 180 in the last two seasons, posting a respectable 4.04 ERA. What stands out about Eflin is that he held opponents to a .239 batting average, only walked 4.8% of batters and he did an excellent job keeping the ball in the yard. The Phillies will prioritize re-signing him, but there will be lots of competition.

31. J.D. Martinez, designated hitter, Boston Red Sox

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez stats (2022): .274/.341/.448, 119 wRC+, 16 home runs, 62 RBI in 139 games

Teams essentially know what they are getting from J.D. Martinez at this point. The 30-plus homer seasons are likely gone for the right-handed slugger and his profile is strictly limited to designated hitter, unless a club is willing to accept a major liability in the corner outfield. Turning 36 in August, Martinez should be looking at a two-year contract to close out his career.

32. Martin Pérez, starting pitcher, Texas Rangers — Accepted qualifying offer from Rangers

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Pérez stats (2022): 2.89 ERA, 3.27 FIP, .239 BAA, 1.26 WHIP across 196.1 IP

Coming off two below-average seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Martin Pérez delivered his best season ever for the Texas Rangers. After never posting a sub-3.5 ERA in his MLB career, Perez registered a 2.89 ERA across 32 starts this season. Perez has decided to accept the team’s qualifying offer, keeping the veteran hurler around for another season.

33. Josh Bell, first base, San Diego Padres — Signed w/ CLE

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Bell stats (2022): .266/.362/.422, 17 home runs, 71 RBI, 123 wRC+

Call it the tale of two seasons for Josh Bell. He crushed the ball in the first half with the Washington Nationals, slashing .301/.384/.493 with a 143 wRC+ and 14 home runs in 437 plate appearances. Things spiraled with the San Diego Padres, highlighted by a .192/.316/.271 slash line. It definitely delivered a blow to his place in our MLB free agent rankings, but Bell’s history of production warrants a multi-year contract.

34. Taijuan Walker, starting pitcher, New York Mets — Signed with the Phillies

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to health for Taijuan Walker. The 30-year-old compiled a 3.49 ERA in 157.1 innings this past season, delivering 29 starts for the second consecutive year. He is still averaging 93.5 mph on his fastball, generating plenty of soft contact (17.4%). A two-year contract seems reasonable, especially with the Mets.

35. Justin Turner, third base, Los Angeles Dodgers

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Turner stats (2022) : .278/.350/.438, 123 wRC+, 13 home runs, 9.4% BB rate

While Justin Turner saw his home run output cut in half in comparison to the 2021 season (27 home runs), he still remained an excellent threat near the heart of. batting order. Heading into his age-38 season, Turner still possesses an excellent eye at the plate. He’s only a designated hitter, but this is an attractive options for several teams seeking a cheaper bat with lots of experience.

36. Sean Manaea, starting pitcher, San Diego Padres — Signed with the San Francisco Giants

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Manaea looked like he could be one of the best starting pitchers available in MLB free agency before the summer. Across his first 14 starts with the San Diego Padres, Manaea compiled a 3.92 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and .210 batting average allowed. After July 1, he posted a 6.16 ERA and opponents hit .293 off him. Considering his past accomplishments (3.91 ERA in 2021), someone will take a chance on the 31-year-old southpaw as a No. 4 starter with upside.

37. Jean Segura, infielder, Philadelphia Phillies

38. Aroldis Chapman, reliever, New York Yankees

39. Michael Wacha, starting pitcher, Boston Red Sox

40. Ross Stripling, pitcher, Toronto Blue Jays – Signed with the Giants

41. Joc Pederson, outfielder, San Francisco Giants — Accepted qualifying offer

42. Kevin Kiermaier, outfielder, Tampa Bay Rays — Signed with the Blue Jays

43 . Robert Suarez, reliever, San Diego Padres — Re-signed with the Padres

44. José Quintana, starting pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals — Signed with the Mets

45. Craig Kimbrel, closer, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 MLB free agents by position

Here’s a quick look at the top MLB free agents in 2023 by position.

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom , New York Mets – Signed with Texas Rangers

– Signed with Texas Rangers Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants –

– Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox –

– Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers — Re-signed with Dodgers

— Re-signed with Dodgers Chris Bassitt, New York Mets – Signed with Blue Jays

– Signed with Blue Jays Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies — Signed with Dodgers

— Signed with Dodgers Luis Severino, New York Yankees – $15 million club option exercised

– $15 million club option exercised Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals –

– Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins – $12 million club option exercised

– $12 million club option exercised Andrew Heaney, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Clevinger, San Diego Padres – Signed with White Sox

– Signed with White Sox Michael Wacha, Boston Red Sox

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs – Signed with the Cardinals

Omar Narvaez, Milwaukee Brewers

Gary Sánchez, Minnesota Twins

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays – Signed with the Guardians

Tucker Barnhart, Detroit Tigers

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals – Retiring

Christian Vazquez, Houston Astros – Signed with the Twins

Jason Castro, Houston Astros

Curt Casali, San Francisco Giants

Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros – Vesting option

Austin Hedges, Cleveland Guardians

Roberto Pérez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kevin Plawecki, Boston Red Sox

Stephen Vogt, Oakland Athletics

Kurt Suzuki, Los Angeles Angels

Andrew Knapp, Sam Francisco Giants

Sandy León, Cleveland Guardians

First Base

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox – Signs with Houston Astros

Trey Mancini, Houston Astros

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees – Re-signed with Yankees for two years, $40 million

Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins – $14 million club option, $2.75 million buyout

Josh Bell, San Diego Padres — Signed with the Indians

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants – Weighing retirement

Jesus Aguilar, Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Santana, Seattle Mariners

Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres – $13 million player option (3 years, $39 million remaining)

Second Base

Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers – $10 million club option, $2 million buyout

Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox

Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners

Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox – Club option

Rougned Odor, Baltimore Orioles

Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros — Signed with the Athletics

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies – $17 million club option, $1 million buyout

Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals

Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds

Shortstop

Third Base

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – $16 million club option, $2 million buyout

Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants – $13 million club option, $5 million buyout

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals – $35 million player option

Jonathan Villar, Seattle Mariners

Jake Lamb, Los Angeles Dodgers

Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros

Outfield

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees — Re-signed with the Yankees

Joey Gallo, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners — Signed with the Giants

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets — Re-signed with the Mets

Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox

Cody Bellinger, Los Anglees Dodgers — signed with the Chicago Cubs

A.J. Pollock, Chicago White Sox – $10 million player option, $5 million buyout

Wil Myers, San Diego Padres – $20 million club option, $1 million buyout

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays – signed with the Blue Jays

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies – $10 million player option

Jackie Bradley Jr, Boston Red Sox

Andrew McCutchen, Milwaukee Brewers

Tommy Pham, Boston Red Sox – $6 million mutual option, $1.5 million buyout

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants — accepted tender from the Giants

Kole Calhoun, Texas Rangers – $5.5 million club option

Designated Hitter

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox — Signed with the Astros

Nelson Cruz, Washington Nationals – $16 million mutual option

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees

Daniel Vogelbach, New York Mets – $1.5 million club option

Relief Pitchers

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets – Re-signed w/ NYM, five years, $102 million

Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves — Signed with the Red Sox

Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers

Taylor Rogers, San Diego Padres

Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres — Re-signed with Padres

Will Smith, Atlanta Braves – $13 million club option, $1 million buyout

Zack Britton, New York Yankees

Chad Green, New York Yankees

Pedro Baez, Houston Astros– $7.5 million club option, $2 million buyout

Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies

Jake McGee, San Francisco Giants – $4.5 million club option, $500,000 buyout

Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers – $5 million club option, $750,000 buyout

Trevor May, New York Mets

Andrew Chafin, Detroit Tigers

Ken Giles, free agent

Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays – $3 million club option

