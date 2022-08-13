Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom climbs, Aaron Judge on top

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts with their new teams. After witnessing the 2022 MLB lockout shake-up free agency, that won’t be an issue in the 2022-’23 winter frenzy.

Baseball fans can look forward to some of the most exciting talent hitting the open market next offseason. Thanks to the likes of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Rafael Devers not reaching extensions with their clubs, we’ll see huge contracts signed with plenty of big names on the move.

Bookmark this page for updates throughout the season. Our rankings of the best MLB free agents in 2023 will be updated throughout the regular season and MLB playoffs .

Related: Highest paid MLB players in 2022

When does MLB free agency start?

MLB free agents could sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent.

There is one new potential rule that could significantly impact many of the MLB free agents next winter. If the MLB and players’ union agree on a MLB World Draft – including international players – the league would eliminate draft-pick compensation tied to any players who reject a qualifying offer. It should be a boost for players, with interested teams no longer factoring in the negative of losing a draft pick for signing a free agent.

Will there be a qualifying offer in MLB in 2023?

After Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association failed to agree on a 2023 international draft, MLB free agency this winter will once again be impacted by the qualifying offer system

Here are the MLB free agents ineligible for a qualifying offer in 2023. Importantly, any player dealt before the MLB trade deadline is automatically no longer eligible for the qualifying offer.

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels

The following 2023 MLB free agents are expected to receive the qualifying offer.

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Bassitt, New York Mets

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Best MLB free agents in 2023

We saw some of the best players in baseball hit the open market in the 2021-’22 free-agent class. Incredibly, the pool of MLB free agents in 2023 will be even better.

Let’s dive into our top-10 free agents in MLB next offseason. We’ll add other marquee names in the months ahead. Players like Aaron Nola, Max Muncy and Tim Anderson are off the top-10 rankings because their clubs will likely exercise the 2023 team options.

Stats courtesy Baseball Reference and FanGraphs

1. Aaron Judge, outfielder, New York Yankees

Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Judge stats (2021): 39 home runs, 24 doubles, 158 hits, .287/.373/.544, 149 OPS+, 5.5 fWAR

Related: New York Yankees schedule, roster and 2022 predictions

This was always the danger of not getting a contract extension done for the New York Yankees. Seeing the organization throwing him under the bus publicly, Judge’s motivation in a contract year kicked up even more. Age (30) isn’t on his side, but he is arguably the best hitter in baseball this year. Plus, Judge is also one of the most marketable figures in the sport. If he finishes the season healthy, Judge will be the No. 1 free agent in 2023. Assuming that happens, we’re looking at a multi-year contract worth $35 million per season.

On pace to shatter Roger Maris’ record of 61 home runs in a season, Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the best MLB free agent this winter. We’ll be keeping an eye on the Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers for a potential bidding war.

2. Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner stats (2021): 28 home runs, 32 steals, 195 hits, .328/.375/.536, 152 OPS+, 6.9 fWAR

There’s a strong argument to be made that Trea Turner deserved National League MVP this past season. Even without it, this is an All-MLB Team selection and NL batting champion who does it all. He’s the perfect leadoff hitter, capable of hitting for power and a consistent threat to reach base then do damage on the base paths. The Dodgers will need to make him one of the highest paid MLB players in 2023 or another team that needs an MVP-caliber shortstop will.

After a slow start to the season, Turner is back to his usual ways at the plate. He’s a phenomenal leadoff hitter and even if his defense at shortstop isn’t elite, you’re not going to find this type of production and on-field impact via trade. With Carlos Correa carrying medical red flags, Turner moves back to No. 2 in our 2023 MLB free agent rankings.

3. Carlos Correa, shortstop, Minnesota Twins

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa stats (2021): 26 home runs, 34 doubles, 155 hits, .279/.366/.850, 131 OPS+, 5.8 fWAR

The Carlos Correa contract works out perfectly for both the team and player. Minnesota gets at least a year of one of the best shortstops in MLB. Meanwhile, Correa can use the 2022 season to prove his durability issues are behind him. If he stays healthy, he can use the opt-out this winter and will find plenty of seven-year contracts worth $30-plus million. Based on how he is playing right now, it’s no surprise MLB teams expect him to be a 2023 MLB free agent.

4. Carlos Rodón, pitcher, San Francisco Giants

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Rodón stats (2021): 2.37 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 34.6% K-rate, .186 BAA in 132.3 innings

Barring an injury, you can guarantee Carlos Rodón will reject his $22.5 million player option this winter. As long as he doesn’t utterly collapse down the stretch, Rodón is the best starting pitcher in MLB free agency 2022-’23.

Look at what he is doing over the past two seasons. Among qualified starting pitchers, Rodon ranks second in strikeout rate (33.3%) with the third-lowest batting average allowed (.195) and ERA (2.68). He is an ace who lights up radar guns and he’s proven himself in the National League and American League. Expect every team that needs pitching to pursue Rodón this winter.

5. Nolan Arenado, third base, St. Louis Cardinals (Previously: 6)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado contract : 2023 player option, $35 million per season (2023-’24), $32 million (2025), $27 million (2026), $15 million (2027)

It’s no longer much of a decision for Nolan Arenado. The All-Star third baseman is an NL MVP candidate this season, carrying the St. Louis Cardinals alongside Paul Goldschmidt. While there is plenty of money remaining on his current contract, Arenado has no reason to stick with it. Expect Arenado to exercise his opt-out clause, landing one more massive contract as he is still playing at an elite level.

6. Jacob deGrom, pitcher, New York Mets (Previously: 10)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom stats (2021): 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 45.1% K-rate, .128 BAA in 92 innings

Injuries are the only thing preventing Jacob deGrom from being atop the MLB free agents in 2023. Elbow issues in 2021 and shoulder problems to open the 2022 season are a major concern. Despite the issues, deGrom is still expected to exercise his opt-out clause. He might have to settle for a short-term deal, if health issues persist in 2022, but deGrom will still make $30-plus million per season because he’s the best pitcher in MLB when healthy.

We’ve seen that since he returned from the injured list. Watching him on the mound you would never guess this is a pitcher in his 30s who is coming back from shoulder and elbow problems. He is the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. If there aren’t any setbacks this year, deGrom will enter the winter No. 1 in our 2023 MLB free agency rankings.

7. Justin Verlander, pitcher, Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In his first full season back from Tommy John surgery, Justin Verlander looks outstanding. It shouldn’t be possible for a 39-year-old to be pitching this well, especially post-TJS. The rebound yar erases concerns about his ability to keep throwing like a front-line starter, pushing him up our 2023 MLB free agent rankings. If he finds a way to win another Cy Young Award, there might even be more room for Verlander to move up our list.

8. Xander Bogaerts, shortstop, Boston Red Sox (Previously: 5)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Bogaerts stats (2021): 23 homers, 34 doubles, 156 hits, .295/.370/.493, 127 OPS+, 5.2 fWAR

Fans might want to enjoy Xander Bogaerts for every game left on the Boston Red Sox schedule . Between the signing of Trevor Story and Bogaerts rejecting a contract extension, the signs of a split feel evident. Turning 30 in October, Bogaerts offers 20-plus home runs, a high OBP and strong defense at shortstop. He’s vastly superior to Javier Baez (6 years, $140 million) and should cash in next winter with the biggest contract in his MLB career. The results this year are about what teams expected and it should only strengthen Bogaerts inevitable decision to opt-out and become one of the top MLB free agents.

9. Dansby Swanson, shortstop, Atlanta Braves

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Many thought the Atlanta Braves would look to replace Dansby Swanson with a shortstop upgrade in the 2023 offseason. Now, the organization might wonder if it can afford Swanson. He’s delivering a career-best season, performing outstanding at the plate and he is above-average defensively. It’s all a credit to the 28-year-old, who deserves a massive contract this winter.

10. Chris Bassitt, starting pitcher, New York Mets (Previously:15)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After enjoying a breakout All-Star season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, Chris Bassitt’s following it up with a strong effort with the New York Mets as well. After proving his durability in the past two seasons while having a ridiculous K rate, teams will covet Bassitt as a free agent in 2023.

11. Edwin Díaz, closer, New York Mets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about the perfect time for a career year on the verge of MLB free agency. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is making a case for NL Cy Young votes right now. The 28-year-old reliever entered the middle of August with a historically dominant 52.9% strikeout rate, .170 batting average allowed and 45.9% K-BB rate. Command issues have been an issue in the past he is unlikely to ever have another season like this, but it’s certainly elevated his stock as one of the top MLB free agents.

12. Clayton Kershaw, pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers (Previously: 8)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It all comes down to health with Clayton Kershaw. When he is on the mound and throwing without issue, the 34-year-old can still compete for the Cy Young Award. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer with the presence a team wants in the clubhouse and an ability to mentor young pitchers. We, just like MLB teams next offseason, worry about his ability to stay healthy over a full season and in October. That’s what pushes him further down the list among the top MLB free agents.

We’ve already seen it in 2022. After looking like a Cy Young candidate for a few weeks, a lower back/SI joint injury has sidelined Kershaw and now he is sidelined once again with a back injury. These are the things that force him to move down in the MLB free agent rankings.

13. Willson Contreras, catcher, Chicago Cubs (Previously: 13)

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras stats (2021): 21 home runs, 20 doubles, .237/.340/.438, 108 OPS+, 2.1 fWAR

There’s a reason the Philadelphia Phillies wouldn’t allow J.T. Realmuto, one of the top MLB free agents in 2020, to leave. Look at the catching market this past offseason, the options were extremely underwhelming. Heck, James McCann landed a four-year, $40 million contract two years ago.

Enter Willson Contreras. A two-time All-Star selection, the 29-year-old ranks third among catchers in FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (6.4) and has the second-highest OPS (.863) since 2019. He’s made strides behind the plate, too. At a time when so many teams are struggling at catcher, Contreras will be hitting free agency at the perfect time.

There is one reason for concern with Contreras. Because he’ll likely receive the qualifying offer, the team signing him must take a hit. We also saw at the MLB trade deadline that there isn’t as much interest in Contreras as expected. By the time offseason rankings of the top MLB free agents roll around, he could drop further.

14. Josh Bell, first base, San Diego Padres

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Among the top MLB free agents in 2022-”23 who have done the most to strengthen his stock, Josh Bell will cash in at a great time. He’s already valuable as a switch-hitter who is capable of playing the corner outfield, but profiles best at first base defensively. At the plate, Bell is on pace for his second consecutive season with an .800-plus OPS, 20-plus home runs and 70-plus RBI.

15. Trey Mancini, first base, Houston Astros

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Being traded to the Houston Astros might have added millions of dollars in value to Trey Mancini heading into MLB free agency. The changes to Oriole Park at Camden Yards ruined his power totals, but landing in a more hitter-friendly ballpark is demonstrating that this can still be an All-Star slugger. A beloved presence in the clubhouse with the versatility to play three positions (1B, LF, RF), Mancini could be one of the most underrated MLB free agents in 2022-’23.

16. José Abreu, first base, Chicago White SOx

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Age and reduced positional value will be two key factors working against José Abreu in MLB free agency. The right-handed slugger will enter his age-36 season with his next club likely confident his days as a first baseman are over, locking him in as a designated hitter. However, Abreu is still an excellent hitter and keeps crushing baseballs (92nd percentile average exit velocity, 96th percentile hard-hit rate), so he will among the most coveted MLB free agents for teams who need power.

17. Nathan Eovaldi, pitcher, Boston Red Sox

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi stats (2021): 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25.5% K-rate, .252 BAA in 182.1 innings

Notice a theme among our top MLB free agents for the 2022-’23 offseason? Many of the best players expected to be available have some medical red flags. When available to pitch, Nathan Eovaldi’s stuff is electric and the righty isn’t losing his fastball. He threw 182.1 innings last season, but it was the first time he cracked 120-plus innings since 2016. The time spent on the IL and diminished velocity further highlight the concerns with Eovaldi.

18. Sean Manaea, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Previously: 13)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Manaea got off to a dominant start this season, strengthening his value for MLB free agency. Unfortunately, his stuff is declining rapidly during the season. The tracking by Eno Sarris of The Athletic uses similar models and data that MLB teams depend on to evaluate pitchers. Seeing the alarming declines from Manaea and his overall inconsistency this summer, he seems to be profiling more as a No.3/4 starter.

Related: Hungry for more MLB news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now .

2023 MLB free agents by position

Here’s a quick look at the top MLB free agents in 2023 by position. More names will be added throughout the year.

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom , New York Mets – $30.5 million player option

– $30.5 million player option Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies – $16 million club option

– $16 million club option Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants – $22.5 million player option

– $22.5 million player option Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox –$27.5 million player option

–$27.5 million player option Chris Bassitt, New York Mets – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Luis Severino, New York Yankees – $15 million club option

– $15 million club option Charlie Morton, Atlanta Braves – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals –

– Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins – $12 million club option

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Omar Narvaez, Milwaukee Brewers

Gary Sanchez, Minnesota Twins

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Tucker Barnhart, Detroit Tigers

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

Christian Vazquez, Boston Red Sox

Jason Castro, Houston Astros

Curt Casali, San Francisco Giants

Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros – Vesting option

Austin Hedges, Cleveland Guardians

Roberto Pérez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Stephen Vogt, Oakland Athletics

Kurt Suzuki, Los Angeles Angels

Andrew Knapp, Sam Francisco Giants

Sandy León, Cleveland Guardians

First Base

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers – $13 million club option, $1.5 million buyout

Trey Mancini, Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees – Player option ($16 million)

Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins – $14 million club option, $2.75 million buyout

Josh Bell, Washington Nationals

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants

Jesus Aguilar, Miami Marlins

Carlos Santana, Seattle Mariners

Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres – $13 million player option (3 years, $39 million remaining)

Second Base

Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers – $13 million club option, $1.5 million buyout

Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers – $10 million club option, $2 million buyout

Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox

Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners

Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox – Club option

Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies – $17 million club option, $1 million buyout

Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals

Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds

Shortstop

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox – $20 million player option (4 years, $80 million remaining) Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins – $35.1 million player option (2 years, $70.2 million remaining) Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox – $12.5 million club option, $1 million buyout Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves Didi Gregorius, Philadelphia Phillies Jonathan Villar, Chicago Cubs Andrelton Simmons, Chicago Cubs Elvis Andrus, Oakland Athletics – $15 million club option

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals – $35 million player option (5 years, $144 million remaining) Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – $16 million club option, $2 million buyout Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants – $13 million club option, $5 million buyout Jonathan Villar, Chicago Cubs Jake Lamb, Los Angeles Dodgers Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros

Outfield

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Joey Gallo, New York Yankees Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners Michael Brantley, Houston Astros Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox A.J. Pollock, Chicago White Sox – $10 million player option, $5 million buyout Wil Myers, San Diego Padres – $20 million club option, $1 million buyout Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays – $13 million club option, $2.5 million buyout Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies – $10 million player option Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers Jackie Bradley Jr, Boston Red Sox Andrew McCutchen, Milwaukee Brewers Tommy Pham, Cincinnati Reds – $6 million mutual option, $1.5 million buyout Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Designated Hitter

Nelson Cruz, Washington Nationals – $16 million mutual option J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Relief Pitchers

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees Edwin Díaz, New York Mets Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers Taylor Rogers, San Diego Padres Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers Will Smith, Atlanta Braves – $13 million club option, $1 million buyout Zack Britton, New York Yankees Chad Green, New York Yankees Pedro Baez, Houston Astros– $7.5 million club option, $2 million buyout Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies Daniel Hudson, Los Angeles Dodgers Jake McGee, San Francisco Giants – $4.5 million club option, $500,000 buyout Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers – $5 million club option, $750,000 buyout Trevor May, New York Mets Andrew Chafin, Detroit Tigers Ken Giles, Seattle Mariners – $9.5 million club option, $500,000 buyout Anthony Bass, Miami Marlins – $3 million club option

More must-reads: