Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge atop MLB free agency rankings 2022-’23

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is over halfway through with many of the top MLB free agents making impacts with their new teams. After witnessing the 2022 MLB lockout shake-up free agency, that won’t be an issue in the 2022-’23 winter frenzy.

Baseball fans can look forward to some of the most exciting talent hitting the open market next offseason. Thanks to the likes of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Rafael Devers not reaching extensions with their clubs, we’ll see huge contracts signed with plenty of big names on the move.

When does MLB free agency start?

MLB free agents could sign with a new team five days after the World Series. The five-day period gives teams an exclusive window to negotiate with their impending free-agent talent.

There is one new potential rule that could significantly impact many of the MLB free agents next winter. If the MLB and players’ union agree on a MLB World Draft – including international players – the league would eliminate draft-pick compensation tied to any players who reject a qualifying offer. It should be a boost for players, with interested teams no longer factoring in the negative of losing a draft pick for signing a free agent.

Will there be a qualifying offer in MLB in 2023?

After Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association failed to agree on a 2023 international draft, MLB free agency this winter will once again be impacted by the qualifying offer system

Here are the MLB free agents ineligible for a qualifying offer in 2023. Importantly, any player dealt before the MLB trade deadline is automatically no longer eligible for the qualifying offer.

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

Noah Syndergaard, Philadelphia Phillies

The following 2023 MLB free agents are expected to receive the qualifying offer.

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Bassitt, New York Mets

Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

MLB qualifying offer 2022

Major League Baseball announced the cost of the MLB qualifying offer will be $19.65 million this offseason. It’s a $1.25 million increase, a direct result of revenue climbing across the league and the salaries for the highest-paid MLB players . The price of the qualifying offer dropped to $17.8 million in 2019, climbed in 2020 and then dipped in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted MLB revenue.

MLB qualifying offer 2022: $19.65 million

$19.65 million MLB qualifying offer 2021: $18.4 million

$18.4 million MLB qualifying offer 2020: $18.9 million

$18.9 million MLB qualifying offer 2019: $17.8 MLB

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

A qualifying offer is a one-year offer MLB teams make to impending free agents. If a player has previously been offered the qualifying offer in their career or they were traded mid-season before becoming an MLB free agent, they aren’t eligible for the qualifying offer. If the QO is rejected, the club can receive a compensatory draft pick for the loss of that player in MLB free agency.

The qualifying offer in MLB is based on the mean salary of the 125 highest paid players in MLB.

Who are the best MLB free agents in 2023?

We saw some of the best players in baseball hit the open market in the 2021-’22 free-agent class. Incredibly, the pool of MLB free agents in 2023 will be even better.

Let’s dive into our top-10 free agents in MLB next offseason. We’ll add other marquee names in the months ahead. Players like Aaron Nola, Max Muncy and Tim Anderson are off the top-10 rankings because their clubs will likely exercise the 2023 team options.

1. Aaron Judge, outfielder, New York Yankees

Aaron Judge stats (2022): 62 home runs, 131 RBI, 1.111 OPS, .311/.425/686, 211 OPS+, 133 runs scored

Aaron Judge is easily the best player available in MLB free agency this winter. He is coming off a contract year for the ages, setting the single-season American League home run record, nearly winning the Triple Crown all while carrying one of the best teams in MLB. Age is no longer much of a concern for franchises, Judge is a superstar on the field and one of the most marketable players away from it. It easily makes him No. 1 in the MLB free agency rankings and there are going to be marquee suitors lining up for him.

Potential Landing Spots: San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, New York Mets

2. Jacob deGrom, pitcher, New York Mets

Jacob deGrom stats (2022): 3.08 ERA, 102 strikeouts, 0.75 WHIP, 5.6 H/9 in 64.1 innings pitched

Injuries are the only thing preventing Jacob deGrom from being atop the MLB free agents in 2023. Elbow issues in 2021 and shoulder problems to open the 2022 season area major concerns. Despite the issues, deGrom is still expected to exercise his opt-out clause.

The resume speaks for itself. When deGrom is healthy, he is the best pitcher in MLB and it’s not particularly close. He could step in and be the ace for any team he signs with, including the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves. He might have to settle for a two-year contract because of the durability risk, but deGrom definitively earns the No. 2 spot in our MLB free agency rankings. Based on what he said after the postseason exit, it feels like a safe bet deGrom isn’t returning to New York.

Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Texas Rangers

3. Trea Turner, shortstop, Los Angeles Dodgers

Trea Turner stats (2022): .298/.343/.466, 21 home runs, 27 steals, 6.3 fWAR, .809 OPS

Even in a down season by his own standards, Trea Turner was one of the best players in MLB. He moved back to shortstop and played outstanding defense, all while delivering his second consecutive 20-20 season with a combined 48 home runs + stolen bases. Turning 20 in June, Turner is one of the best shortstops in baseball and will have a variety of suitors to choose from. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a threat to re-sign him, but all eyes are focused on the East Coast.

Potential Landing Spots: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs

4. Carlos Rodón, pitcher, San Francisco Giants

Carlos Rodón stats (2022): 2.88 ERA, 33.4% strikeout rate, .200 batting average allowed, 1.03 WHIP, 14.1% Swinging Strike rate

The San Francisco Giants and Carlos Rodón both took a gamble in free agency. Fast forward to the end of the 2022 MLB season and Rodón is coming out on top. He proved he could stay healthy over a full season, eclipsing 170 innings for the first time in his career. Rodón must now be considered one of the best starting pitchers in baseball and he’s even more valuable as a southpaw. Turning 30 in December, Rodon easily qualifies as one of the best MLB free agents in 2023 and he would slide in perfectly as the ace for a variety of teams.

Potential Landing Spots: San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees

5. Justin Verlander, pitcher, Houston Astros

Justin Verlander stats (2022): 1.75 ERA, 9.51 K/9, 0.62 HR/9, .184 batting average allowed, 0.83 WHIP in 175 innings

A few teams were willing to roll the dice on Justin Verlander in MLB free agency last winter, even as he returned from Tommy John surgery. He stayed with the Houston Astros and delivered another Cy Young-caliber season, doing it as a 39-year-old in his first season back from TJS. Verlander, 40 in February,

Potential Landing Spots: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants

6. Carlos Correa, shortstop, Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa stats (2022): .291/.336/.467, 22 home runs, .834 OPS, 140 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

The Minnesota Twins won’t have any regrets over the Carlos Correa contract, even after missing the playoffs. The All-Star shortstop played extremely well, participating in 1390plus games for the second consecutive season. The 28-year-old shortstop will exercise his opt-out clause, becoming one of the top MLB free agents once again. There might be a smaller number of suitors compared to Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, but Correa’s production the past two seasons and his history of success in October will attract contenders.

Teams to Watch: Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers

7. Xander Bogaerts, shortstop, Boston Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts stats (2022): .307/.377/.456, 15 home runs, 73 RBI, 134 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

The Boston Red Sox never seemed to prioritize a Xander Bogaerts contract extension in 2022 and it will prove costly. The 30-year-old shortstop delivered a career-best season, combining high-end defense at a valuable position with remarkable consistency and run production at the plate. Even with the qualifying offer attached to him, Bogaerts is one of the best all-around players available in MLB free agency and plenty of clubs will be willing to do what Boston wouldn’t.

Related: Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals

8. Dansby Swanson, shortstop, Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson stats (2022): .277/.329/.447, .776 OPS, 115 OPS+, 25 home runs, 2.0 dWAR, 5.7 bWAR

Many thought the Atlanta Braves would look to replace Dansby Swanson with a shortstop upgrade in the 2023 offseason. Now, the organization might wonder if it can afford Swanson. Turning 28 in February, the Georgia native earned his first All-Star selection in 2022 and became a vital part of the infield and lineup. Contract negotiations are underway and it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal gets done, but we’ll keep Swanson in our MLB free agency rankings until a deal is official.

9. Chris Bassitt, starting pitcher, New York Mets

Chris Bassitt stats (2022): 3.42 ERA, 0.94 HR/9, 22.4% strikeout rate, .233 BAA, 1.14 WHIP in 181.2 innings pitched

After enjoying a breakout All-Star season with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, Chris Bassitt’s following it up with a strong effort with the New York Mets as well. After proving his durability in the past two seasons while having an above-average strikeout rate and WHIP. He is best suited to land in a more pitcher-friendly environment with quality defense around him, but the team that lands Bassitt this winter will get one of the most underrated MLB free agents in 2023.

10. Edwin Díaz, closer, New York Mets

Edwin Díaz stats (2022): 1.31 ERA, 17.13 K/9, 32 saves, .158 batting average allowed, 0.84 WHIP

Edwin Díaz delivered one of the best seasons ever from a closer entering MLB free agency. Striking out 50.2% of the batters he faced, only allowing 18 walks across 235 batters in 62 innings and dominating in almost every instance he took the mound. It was a season for the ages, easily making Díaz the best closer in MLB. We wouldn’t bet on him repeating these numbers again, but his dominance on the mound and his relative youth for his position makes him one of the best MLB free agents available.

11. Clayton Kershaw, pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw stats (2022): 2.28 ERA, 0.71 HR9, .205 batting average allowed, 0.94 WHIP across 126.1 innings

It all comes down to health with Clayton Kershaw. When he is on the mound and throwing without issue, the 34-year-old can still compete for the Cy Young Award. He’s a surefire Hall of Famer with the presence a team wants in the clubhouse and an ability to mentor young pitchers. We, just like MLB teams next offseason, worry about his ability to stay healthy over a full season and in October. That’s what pushes him further down the list among the top MLB free agents.

We’ve already seen it in 2022. After looking like a Cy Young candidate for a few weeks, a lower back/SI joint injury sidelined Kershaw and he went back on the IL once again with a back injury. These are the things that force him to move down in the MLB free agent rankings, but the strong return post-injury helped push him back up. If he dominates in the MLB postseason, Kershaw could be No. 8 among our top MLB free agents at minimum.

12. Willson Contreras, catcher, Chicago Cubs

Willson Contreras stats (2022): 22 home runs, 55 RBI, .243/.349/.466, .815 OPS, 3.3 fWAR

There’s a reason the Philadelphia Phillies wouldn’t allow J.T. Realmuto, one of the top MLB free agents in 2020, to leave. Look at the catching market this past offseason, the options were extremely underwhelming. Heck, James McCann landed a four-year, $40 million contract two years ago.

Enter Willson Contreras. A two-time All-Star selection, the 29-year-old ranks third among catchers in FanGraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (6.4) and has the second-highest OPS (.863) since 2019. He’s made strides behind the plate, too. At a time when so many teams are struggling at catcher, Contreras will be hitting free agency at the perfect time.

There is one reason for concern with Contreras. Because he’ll likely receive the qualifying offer, the team signing him must take a hit. We also saw at the MLB trade deadline that there isn’t as much interest in Contreras as expected. By the time offseason rankings of the top MLB free agents roll around, he could drop further.

13. Brandon Nimmo, outfielder, New York Mets (Previously: 17)

Brandon Nimmo stats (2022): .273/.367/.433, 16 home runs, 5.4 fWAR, 91st percentile Outs Above Average

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo proved for the second consecutive year that he is an above-average regular. Coming off a 3.3 fWAR season in 2021, Nimmo has now delivered his first double-digit homer season since 2018 and he is even better defensively in the outfield. Entering his age-30 season next year, Nimmo’s defensive ability and consistent production at the plate definitively make him one of the 15 best MLB free agents in 2023.

14. José Abreu, first base, Chicago White Sox (Previously: 16)

José Abreu isn’t returning to the Chicago White Sox in 2023 and that should make plenty of teams in baseball happy. Not only is Abreu a respected leader in the clubhouse, he also remains a productive hitter into his late 30s. Turning 36 in January, the 6-foot-3 righty slashed .304/.378/.446 in 2022, delivering his fourth consecutive season with an .800-plus OPS. He’s more of a designated hitter than a first baseman moving forward, but Abreu’s bat and leadership make him one of our favorite MLB free agents.

15. Trey Mancini, first base, Houston Astros

Try Mancini stats (2022): .239/.319/.391, 101 OPS+, 18 home runs 63 RBI

Being traded to the Houston Astros might have added millions of dollars in value to Trey Mancini heading into MLB free agency. The changes to Oriole Park at Camden Yards ruined his power totals, but landing in a more hitter-friendly ballpark is demonstrating that this can still a slugger capable of hitting 25-plus home runs with a .330 OBP. A beloved presence in the clubhouse with the versatility to play three positions (1B, LF, RF), Mancini could be one of the most underrated MLB free agents in 2022-’23.

16. Adam Wainwright, starting pitcher, St. Louis Cardinals (Previously: 18)

Heading into MLB free agency 2023, there’s no reason to think Adam Wainwright is retiring. The 40-year-old is the ace of the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and he keeps pitching like it. Three consecutive seasons with a sub-3.5 ERA and a WHIP under 1.2 are remarkable for a pitcher this age. He only comes out lower on this list because the 2023 season would likely be his last.

17. Anthony Rizzo, first base, New York Yankees

Returning to the New York Yankees worked out quite nicely for Anthony Rizzo. While he does hold a $16 million player option, declining it and becoming one of the best MLB free agents available at first base seems inevitable. The 33-year-old is still drawing walks at a double-digit rate with 30-plus home runs. Some nagging injuries raise concerns and the .217/.308/.462 slash line in August and September push him further down the MLB free agency rankings. However, he showed enough this year to earn a larger contract.

18. Josh Bell, first base, San Diego Padres

Among the top MLB free agents in 2022-”23 who have done the most to strengthen his stock, Josh Bell will cash in at a great time. He’s already valuable as a switch-hitter who is capable of playing the corner outfield, but profiles best at first base defensively. At the plate, Bell is on pace for his second consecutive season with an .800-plus OPS, 20-plus home runs and 70-plus RBI.

19. Andrew Benintendi, outfielder, New York Yankees

While Andrew Benintendi hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since joining the Yankees’ lineup, this is still an above-average player. He’s demonstrated the ability to consistently reach base and he’s not a defensive liability in left field. The broken hamate bone that ended Benintendi’s season shouldn’t be an issue for him in MLB free agency, with teams confident that he will be fully recovered and hitting without issue in spring training. He should be one of the more undervalued free agents this winter.

20. Luis Severino, starting pitcher, New York Yankees

Luis Severino certainly has the talent to be one of the top MLB free agents. However, age and physical tools don’t make up for the medical concerns. Since 2019, Severino has covered just 104 innings in the major leagues and a lat issue put him on the 60-day IL after only 86 innings this year. Severino is likely destined for a one-year contract, an opportunity to prove himself. If everything goes perfectly, he could be a priority arm in MLB free agency 2024.

21. Mitch Haniger, outfielder, Seattle Mariners

Mitch Haniger is a dependable hitter when he’s in the lineup, availability is just the issue. Turning 34 in December, the right-handed slugger hit 39 home runs in 2021 with a 121 wRC+ and he’s been an above-average hitter when not on the injured list this year. He’s the perfect player for a playoff team to offer a sizable one-year contract to, playing him in the corner outfield and as the designated hitter.

22. Nathan Eovaldi, pitcher, Boston Red Sox

Nathan Eovaldi stats (2021): 3.75 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 25.5% K-rate, .252 BAA in 182.1 innings

Notice a theme among our top MLB free agents for the 2022-’23 offseason? Many of the best players expected to be available have some medical red flags. When available to pitch, Nathan Eovaldi’s stuff is electric and the righty isn’t losing his fastball. He threw 182.1 innings last season, but it was the first time he cracked 120-plus innings since 2016. The time spent on the IL and diminished velocity further highlight the concerns with Eovaldi.

23. Noah Syndergaard, starting pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies

One of the top starting pitchers in MLB free agency a year ago, the Los Angeles Angels gamble on Noah Syndergaard didn’t work out. The electric velocity from the 30-year-old righty isn’t coming back, he’s not the Cy Young candidate we saw in his glory years. Now, Syndergaard wins with command and allowing weak contact. The 17% strikeout rate demonstrates the diminishing stuff, but his 104.8 Command+ and 102.6 Pitching+ (Eno Sarris) demonstrate what he does well. Teams needing a mid-rotation starter who can eat innings will feel comfortable with Syndergaard.

24. Michael Conforto, outfielder, free agent

25. Andrew Heaney, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

26. J.D. Martinez, designated hitter, Boston Red Sox

27. Michael Brantley, outfielder, Houston Astros

28. Craig Kimbrel, closer, Los Angeles Dodgers

29. Kenley Jansen, closer, Atlanta Braves

30. Sean Manaea, starting pitcher, San Diego Padres

31. Aroldis Chapman, reliever, New York Yankees

32. Tyler Anderson, starting pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers

33. Michael Wacha, starting pitcher, Boston Red Sox

34. Martin Perez, starting pitcher, Texas Rangers

35. Joc Pederson, outfielder, San Francisco Giants

2023 MLB free agents by position

Here’s a quick look at the top MLB free agents in 2023 by position. More names will be added throughout the year.

Starting Pitchers

Jacob deGrom , New York Mets – $30.5 million player option

– $30.5 million player option Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies – $16 million club option

– $16 million club option Carlos Rodón, San Francisco Giants – $22.5 million player option

– $22.5 million player option Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox –$27.5 million player option

–$27.5 million player option Chris Bassitt, New York Mets – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Noah Syndergaard, Los Angeles Angels – 2023 free agent

– 2023 free agent Luis Severino, New York Yankees – $15 million club option

– $15 million club option Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals –

– Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins – $12 million club option

– $12 million club option Andrew Heaney, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Clevinger, San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha, Boston Red Sox

Catchers

Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Omar Narvaez, Milwaukee Brewers

Gary Sánchez, Minnesota Twins

Mike Zunino, Tampa Bay Rays

Tucker Barnhart, Detroit Tigers

Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals – Retiring

Christian Vazquez, Houston Astros

Jason Castro, Houston Astros

Curt Casali, San Francisco Giants

Martin Maldonado, Houston Astros – Vesting option

Austin Hedges, Cleveland Guardians

Roberto Pérez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Kevin Plawecki, Boston Red Sox

Stephen Vogt, Oakland Athletics

Kurt Suzuki, Los Angeles Angels

Andrew Knapp, Sam Francisco Giants

Sandy León, Cleveland Guardians

First Base

Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Trey Mancini, Houston Astros

Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees – Player option ($16 million)

Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros

Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins – $14 million club option, $2.75 million buyout

Josh Bell, San Diego Padres

Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants – Weighing retirement

Jesus Aguilar, Baltimore Orioles

Carlos Santana, Seattle Mariners

Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres – $13 million player option (3 years, $39 million remaining)

Second Base

Kolten Wong, Milwaukee Brewers – $10 million club option, $2 million buyout

Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox

Adam Frazier, Seattle Mariners

Josh Harrison, Chicago White Sox – Club option

Rougned Odor, Baltimore Orioles

Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros

Jean Segura, Philadelphia Phillies – $17 million club option, $1 million buyout

Cesar Hernandez, Washington Nationals

Donovan Solano, Cincinnati Reds

Shortstop

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox – $20 million player option (4 years, $80 million remaining)

Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins – $35.1 million player option (2 years, $70.2 million remaining)

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox – $12.5 million club option, $1 million buyout

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Didi Gregorius, Philadelphia Phillies

Jonathan Villar, Seattle Mariners

Andrelton Simmons, Chicago Cubs

Elvis Andrus, Chicago White Sox

Marwin Gonzalez, New York Yankees

Third Base

Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers – $16 million club option, $2 million buyout

Evan Longoria, San Francisco Giants – $13 million club option, $5 million buyout

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals – $35 million player option

Jonathan Villar, Seattle Mariners

Jake Lamb, Los Angeles Dodgers

Aledmys Diaz, Houston Astros

Outfield

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Joey Gallo, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Brandon Nimmo, New York Mets

Enrique Hernandez, Boston Red Sox

A.J. Pollock, Chicago White Sox – $10 million player option, $5 million buyout

Wil Myers, San Diego Padres – $20 million club option, $1 million buyout

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays – $13 million club option, $2.5 million buyout

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies – $10 million player option

Jackie Bradley Jr, Boston Red Sox

Andrew McCutchen, Milwaukee Brewers

Tommy Pham, Boston Red Sox – $6 million mutual option, $1.5 million buyout

Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Kole Calhoun, Texas Rangers – $5.5 million club option

Designated Hitter

José Abreu, Chicago White Sox

Nelson Cruz, Washington Nationals – $16 million mutual option

J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Matt Carpenter, New York Yankees

Daniel Vogelbach, New York Mets – $1.5 million club option

Relief Pitchers

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets

Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves

Craig Kimbrel, Los Angeles Dodgers

Taylor Rogers, San Diego Padres

Blake Treinen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith, Atlanta Braves – $13 million club option, $1 million buyout

Zack Britton, New York Yankees

Chad Green, New York Yankees

Pedro Baez, Houston Astros– $7.5 million club option, $2 million buyout

Corey Knebel, Philadelphia Phillies

Jake McGee, San Francisco Giants – $4.5 million club option, $500,000 buyout

Jose Leclerc, Texas Rangers – $5 million club option, $750,000 buyout

Trevor May, New York Mets

Andrew Chafin, Detroit Tigers

Ken Giles, free agent

Anthony Bass, Toronto Blue Jays – $3 million club option

