Music

New Releases April 11, 2022

kvnf.org
 3 days ago

Father John MistyChloe & the Next 20th CenturyRock Folk. Various ArtistsKVNF Singles Compilation 4/11/2022Rock...

www.kvnf.org

loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Michael Romeo releases video for brand new single Hybrids

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has just released his solo album War of the Worlds, Part 2. Guitarist Michael Romeo has released a brand new video for Hybrids, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from the Symphony X man's recently released solo album War of the Worlds,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

Poll: What’s the Best Nirvana Album? – Vote Now

Nirvana's Nevermind was one of the most impactful albums in rock 'n' roll history, but was it really their best? That's what we want to hear from you in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll!. Whether the members of the band liked it or not, Nirvana were...
ELECTIONS
Guitar World Magazine

Who’s the greatest rhythm guitarist of all time?

By the very nature of their role, lead guitarists tend to get all the attention. But rhythm players are the ones delivering the strut, the fire and – dare we say it – the chonk that drives the song and provides the backbone for soloists to widdle all over.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
sneakernews.com

Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” Releasing On April 16th

Social media often portrays Ye (formerly Kanye West) as both a villain and a genius, with most able to easily separate the Chicago-raised artist’s personal life and work. His fashion, too, is treated the same way, though his fits and designs have become as divisive as the man himself. This is as true of the YZY NSLTD BT as it is the Foam Runner, though the latter has found a dedicated following among fans of adidas Yeezy.
APPAREL
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
musictimes.com

Outlaw Music Festival 2022 Presale: Ticket Prices, Line Up, Dates, More!

The Outlaw Music Festival returns this summer with a big country bang. Willie Nelson and Family, Grammy-winning Jason Isbell, and multi-platinum artist Chris Stapleton headline the star-studded lineup that will take on America's largest touring festival this summer. Outlaw Music Festival 2022 Ticket Presale. With the caliber of artists expected...
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

The Kinks, The Pretenders, and the story of the song that started a family

A song about a girlfriend, Stop Your Sobbing was covered by someone who then became its writer’s girlfriend. The Pretenders’ take on The Kinks’ Stop Your Sobbing is far from being the only cover to be praised by the person who wrote the original. But it’s possibly the only one that led to a romantic relationship between people involved in each version.
MUSIC
UPI News

Dreamcatcher release new album, 'Maison' music video

April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the album Apocalypse: Save Us and a music video for the song "Maison" on Tuesday. The "Maison" video takes place in an apocalyptic future. The members are seen in the ruins of...
WORLD
loudersound.com

Watch a baby-faced Tobias Forge perform in his early pop rock band Subvision

Before he became the corpse-paint sporting leader of Sweden's Satan-hailing occult party-rockers Ghost, Tobias Forge played everything from alt. rock to death metal in a variety of different bands. By his mid-twenties, the gifted musician had already been part of numerous projects, including his earliest known outfit Superior and the...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam men form supergroup, release debut album

A new supergroup has been formed by members of Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam called 3rd Secret. The band is comprised of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, as well as Void guitarist Bubba Dupree and vocalists Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye. The latter musician is Novoselic's bandmate in Giants In The Trees, while Dupree already plays with Cameron in the alt-metal group Hater.
ROCK MUSIC
Collider

‘Metal Lords’: Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith on Making Their Heavy Metal High School Movie

With director Peter Sollet’s Metal Lords now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Jaeden Martell, Isis Hainsworth, and Adrian Greensmith) about making the heavy metal high school movie. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Metal Lords is about two friends (Greensmith and Martell) that decide to form a heavy metal band to compete in the Battle of the Bands. Unfortunately, finding a bassist is a struggle, and it’s not until they recruit Hainsworth that they have a chance to win. Like all high school set movies, the film also deals with hormones, parents, fellow students, and teen angst. Metal Lords also stars Noah Urrea, Analesa Fisher, Michelle Fang, Phelan Davis, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello. Game of Thrones’ D.B. Weiss wrote and produced the movie while Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello was the executive music producer.
MOVIES
NME

Dead & Company share dates for 2022 US summer tour

Dead & Company have shared dates for an upcoming US summer tour. You can purchase tickets here. The jam band – composed of surviving Grateful Dead members alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge – are set to play Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on June 11 before stopping in Boulder, Cincinnati, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The band also plans to play two dates in New York City to close out the tour on July 15 and 16. See a full list of stops below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Billy Strings ‘Dust in a Baggie’: Lyrics & Story Behind the Song

If you listen to Billy Strings there’s a good chance “Dust in a Baggie” was one of the first songs that you heard from him if not the first. The blazing-fast bluegrass tune about the trials and tribulations that come with methamphetamine addiction is still one of his most popular songs. For many, it was their gateway to bluegrass and country music. Right now, it’s sitting at over 13 million streams on Spotify alone.
MUSIC

