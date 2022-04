The New England Patriots are slated to pick at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and Bill Belichick is liable to try just about anything. New England has seven picks, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested the team wants to focus on building their talent through the draft. So it seems unlikely Belichick will ship off any more draft capital for veterans after he traded a 2023 third-round pick for receiver DeVante Parker. But Belichick is hardly cemented into his draft slot. He has a propensity to move around, occasionally moving up to chase one of his favorite prospects — but, more often, moving back in the draft to target value.

