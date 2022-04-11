ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Tree trimmer killed on the job; Found hanging upside down nearly 50 feet above ground 02:30

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni.

David Cerigioni with his grandchild. Cerigioni Family

Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon.

The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away.

Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it.

Cerigioni and his daughter. Cerigioni Family

"There were high-powered tension lines into the tree," said LAFD Battalion Chief Joe Lopez. "When assessment of the body was made, there was a slight trauma to his lower-left leg."

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine exactly how the man died.

CBS reporters spoke with Cerigioni's daughter Heather on Sunday, who made it clear that she was very doubtful her father had made contact with a power line, especially since he had worked in the field for over 50 years.

"My dad was just a really funny guy," she said. "He had a heart of gold."

Heather said that her father was contacted by Hollywood Tree Service who brought him in as an extra tree trimmer Saturday to help fill out a crew.

Cerigioni's daughter continued note that he was an independent contractor who wasn't working full-time, but had several loyal clients - one of which was the Van Halen Estate where he tragically died Saturday.

"He was still really amazing at it," Heather continued. "He could climb so high - like a monkey - that's just what he loved to do. He'd been doing it since he was 19."

As they await the autopsy results, they admit that they're somewhat lost without their patriarch. Heather said the first step is to try selling his work trucks and equipment, but they mostly plan on remembering David for the way he lived and the way he loved.

"He was a really loving, caring dad and we're just really gonna miss him," Heather concluded.

Comments / 469

Jack Schulte
4d ago

Still working as a tree trimmer at 70??!!! Man, that's hardcore. It's such a physically demanding, exhausting job. May he rest in peace.

Reply(49)
441
Angel Gage
4d ago

prayers 🙏 . my Daddy got trapped in a palm tree about the same height and the security chain somehow flipped and intrapped him at his stomach....he he was passed out and the firemen worked first at getting him breathing then it was almost 6 hours before they could get him down!!! Daddy survived by the grace of God!!!! it was just a freak accident! My heart goes out to this Amazing man and May God bless his family for their pain and loss 😔🙏💖

Reply(15)
313
Wanda Jones
4d ago

he had to be physically fit at 70 still working as a tree trimmer, that's a physical job & to the one that said he was poor,I dare you,you know nothing about this man,he work very hard & that kept him going,so what he didn't retire, some ppl still working until 75,prayers for his Family

Reply(15)
142
