David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni.

David Cerigioni with his grandchild. Cerigioni Family

Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon.

The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away.

Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it.

Cerigioni and his daughter. Cerigioni Family

"There were high-powered tension lines into the tree," said LAFD Battalion Chief Joe Lopez. "When assessment of the body was made, there was a slight trauma to his lower-left leg."

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine exactly how the man died.

CBS reporters spoke with Cerigioni's daughter Heather on Sunday, who made it clear that she was very doubtful her father had made contact with a power line, especially since he had worked in the field for over 50 years.

"My dad was just a really funny guy," she said. "He had a heart of gold."

Heather said that her father was contacted by Hollywood Tree Service who brought him in as an extra tree trimmer Saturday to help fill out a crew.

Cerigioni's daughter continued note that he was an independent contractor who wasn't working full-time, but had several loyal clients - one of which was the Van Halen Estate where he tragically died Saturday.

"He was still really amazing at it," Heather continued. "He could climb so high - like a monkey - that's just what he loved to do. He'd been doing it since he was 19."

As they await the autopsy results, they admit that they're somewhat lost without their patriarch. Heather said the first step is to try selling his work trucks and equipment, but they mostly plan on remembering David for the way he lived and the way he loved.

"He was a really loving, caring dad and we're just really gonna miss him," Heather concluded.