Boston Extends Outdoor Dining Application Deadline For North End Restaurants

BOSTON (CBS) – Restaurant owners in Boston’s North End will have a few extra days to apply for this year’s outdoor dining program.

The city said due to technical difficulties with the online application system, the deadline to apply has been pushed back to Wednesday. Originally, restaurants had until Sunday to opt into the program.

There will be a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon for restaurant owners who need assistance with the application.

Restaurant owners have been at odds with Mayor Michelle Wu over the outdoor dining plans, saying they feel targeted as the only neighborhood forced to pay a $7,500 fee to opt into the program.

Wu said the North End is unique because there are a large number of patios that take up parking spots. The mayor said she’s trying to balance dining with the quality of life for residents.

Last year, there were 77 outdoor dining patios in just 0.2 square miles of the North End, including 70 on public property. By comparison, there were 51 patios in Back Bay with 21 on-street locations. There were 14 in the Seaport, seven in Roxbury, six in Charlestown, and one patio in Chinatown.