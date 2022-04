HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley native Kathy Bocock reached a major milestone in her college softball coaching career this past weekend. Bocock, who is in her 11th season as head coach of the Elon softball program, won her 500th career game on the diamond when the Phoenix defeated College of Charleston in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 9. Bocock is a native of Dayton and attended Turner Ashby High School, graduating in 1979.

