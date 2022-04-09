ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Report: Sabres prospect Erik Portillo returning to Michigan

By Paul Hamilton
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres were hoping that one of their two young college goalies would turn pro this season, but that is not happening.

Devon Levi has already said he’s going back for his junior year at Northeastern, and Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that Erik Portillo is going back to Michigan for his junior year.

This season was the first year either goaltender had the starting job at their schools, and it seems like both want two years of college starting experience under their belts before turning pro.

In Portillo’s case, he could leave school after next season and become an unrestricted free agent. As I’ve been reporting on WGR for over a week, I had a chance to speak with the folks at Cap Friendly and these are the three scenarios that will be available to Portillo:

1.) If Portillo leaves school between now and May 31, 2023, then the Buffalo has until June 1, 2023 to sign him.

2.) If Portillo leaves school between June 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023, Buffalo then has 30 days to sign him.

3.) If Portillo leaves school after Jan. 1, 2024, Buffalo then has until Aug. 15, 2024 to sign him.

This season, Portillo was 31-10-1 with the Wolverines with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Levi won the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s best goalie. He was 21-10-1 with a 1.54 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage.

With Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen likely in Buffalo next season, the Sabres don't have a prospect goalie to play in Rochester next year.

The Sabres continue their road trip on Sunday in Tampa Bay against the Lightning. Join Brian Koziol and myself for pregame coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

