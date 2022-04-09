NFL-Steelers QB Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

NFL insider Adam Schefter is getting backlash for the tweet he posted on Saturday while reporting on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter said in the tweet, which is now deleted.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO