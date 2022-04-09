ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL-Steelers QB Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday at the age of...

Related
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Has Problem With Adam Schefter’s Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Jakobi Meyers is among many who took issue with how Adam Schefter reacted to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Haskins had been in Southern Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
NFL
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
blavity.com

NFL Reporter Gets Blasted For Insensitive Tweet After Death Of Dwayne Haskins

NFL insider Adam Schefter is getting backlash for the tweet he posted on Saturday while reporting on the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. “Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3,” Schefter said in the tweet, which is now deleted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Roethlisberger shares heartfelt tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The NFL community was shocked by the news on Saturday that Dwayne Haskins has died, and Ben Roethlisberger was among those who shared a tribute to the late quarterback. Roethlisberger shared a nice note on social media in which he described Haskins as “a young man that didn’t ever seem to have a bad day.” He said he enjoyed being around Haskins and witnessing his love for football. Here’s the full tribute:
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Adam Schefter apologizes for initial tweet on Dwayne Haskins' passing

Adam Schefter has publicly apologized for his widely criticized tweet breaking the news of Dwayne Haskins’ passing Saturday. Schefter broke the news of Haskins’ death Saturday morning on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, Schefter included mentions of Haskins’ on-field struggles in the NFL. He was criticized by fans, teammates and fellow media members.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Free Agent On Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed defensive lineman Pat O’Connor to a one-year deal, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman. O’Connor played 13 games for Tampa Bay last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded two quarterback hits, but made a bigger mark on special teams. According to Pro Football Reference, the East Michigan alum lined up for 93 percent of the Buccaneers’ special teams snaps last season.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Ohio State to honor Dwayne Haskins at spring game

The sports world was shocked on Saturday when it was reported that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had tragically passed away after being hit by a dump truck. The NFL player was 24 years old. It was apparent how saddened those close to Haskins were by this news, with many...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
