Owatonna, MN

Cardinals dominate Pipers in 9-0 victory

saintmaryssports.com
 3 days ago

OWATONNA, Minn. — To say that the Saint Mary's University women's tennis team has had the upper hand in its head-to-head matchup against Hamline of late would be a bit of an understatement. Dominated would be more like it. Saint Mary's ran its winning streak against the Pipers...

saintmaryssports.com

KEYC

Minnesota State fans celebrate historic season with team in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato. Doors opened at 5 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and...
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sports
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Telegraph

Shells strike early, roll to 8-2 win over 'Toppers

ROXANA - The Roxana Shells righted their ship with a 8-2 win over Hillsboro at Tuesday and Kendall Kamp has a good idea why. "We had the momentum early and kept it up most of the game," said Kamp, who is already getting looks from Division I colleges.
ROXANA, IL
Vail Daily

DU Pioneers alumni revel in ninth NCAA hockey championship: “It was a great night all around”

Matt Carle was probably as nervous as a goaltender’s mother while watching Saturday night’s NCAA hockey national championship between DU and Minnesota State on television. Carle, the legendary University of Denver defenseman and brother of Pioneers head coach David Carle, was forced to cancel his flight to the Frozen Four in Boston because his wife fell ill and he needed to care for the couple’s four children.
DENVER, CO
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Viroqua grannies have game on basketball court

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A Viroqua basketball team is making quite a name for itself — but not because of its record.  The Driftless Dribblers have won only a handful of games, but the team’s other stats are far more impressive.   In a game driven by numbers, the scoreboard has nothing on the hardwood warriors who make the shots....
VIROQUA, WI
KDHL AM 920

Hayfield Baseball Crushes WEM 29-0

Defending Class A Minnesota baseball champion Hayfield opened Gopher Conference action Monday with a 29-0 win over the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers. The Vikings (2-1) opened their season last week with a loss in Springfield against Jackson County Central before defeating Springfield at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. In other area...
HAYFIELD, MN
KEYC

Madelia Theater offers classic experience

Hockey fans are celebrating the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato. Mankato Figure Skating Club presents ‘Inside and Out on Ice’. Updated: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT. Members of the...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wolves Extend Head Coach Chris Finch Amid Impressive Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Timberwolves on the precipice of the playoffs, the team announced a contract extension for head coach Chris Finch and his staff Monday. The Wolves said it’s a multi-year extension but did not disclose the terms of the deal. Finch took over after Ryan Saunders was fired midway through the 2020-2021 season. In his first full year as coach, Finch has led the Wolves to a 46-36 record, their best since 2017, and a spot in the play-in tournament. Finch also masterminded a Wolves offense that led the league in points per game for the first time in franchise history. MORE: How Does The NBA Play-In Tournament Work? “It’s been a season that all of us, including our fans can be proud of and I’m grateful that my staff will continue to lead us forward,” Finch said in a statement. The Wolves will play the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. A win will put them in the playoffs as the 7th seed. This is Finch’s first head coaching job in the NBA. Before coming to Minnesota, his most recent position was assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Central Minnesota area scoreboard: April 10

Ridgewater College 4, St. Cloud Technical & Community College 0. St. Cloud Technical & Community College 7, Ridgewater College 2. Bethel 13, St. John's 3 (7 innings) St. John’s vs. Gustavus in Bloomington, canceled. Upcoming events. Monday, April 11. Baseball. Albany at Cathedral, 5 p.m. Willmar at Sartell, 5...
WDIO-TV

UMD softball sweeps Bemidji State for 5th straight win

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) softball team hosted a doubleheader on Tuesday against Bemidji State University at Malosky Stadium. UMD came into the game winning their last three straight home games. The Bulldogs took care of business in the first match winning 10-2. In game two, UMD would be...
BEMIDJI, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth FC Signs Duluth Natives Keegan Chastey, Aiden Olson

DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday afternoon, Duluth FC announced that they have added two local names to their squad. Former Duluth Denfeld star Keegan Chastey and Duluth East alum Aiden Olson will both suit up for the Bluegreens this upcoming season. Chastey makes the roster after playing for Duluth FC...
DULUTH, MN
KAAL-TV

Pine Island baseball hopes to ride momentum into 2nd "revenge" game

(ABC 6 News) -- The Pine Island Panthers got a measure of revenge Saturday when they beat Caledonia 3-0 behind a shutout performance from pitcher Johnny Bauer. Pine Island scored three runs in the first inning and let Bauer take care of the rest as he struck out 12 batters and only allowed 2 hits.
PINE ISLAND, MN

