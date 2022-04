Penn State Mont Alto baseball traveled to Penn State New Kensington on Saturday afternoon for its first game since last Sunday. Mont Alto beat Mew Kensington 8-4. Trystan Housman got the start and earned the victory. He pitched five innings, striking out five batters and allowing two earned runs. For Housman, Saturday’s win was his third on the season. Jared Pine paced the Mont Alto offense with a 3 for 5 afternoon, recording two doubles, a triple and two RBI’s. Chance McClure and Gavin Kissel each drove in two runs. The bullpen was strong in relief of Housman, pitching four shutout innings and scattering only four hits.

MONT ALTO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO