Dallas, TX

DWI suspect crashes into two private jets at Dallas Love Field, police say

KIII TV3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — A man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after police said he crashed through a side gate at Dallas Love Field and hit two private planes early Saturday. Dallas police said they responded around 3 a.m. to a call about someone who drove...

DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
