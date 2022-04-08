About Shoreline Area News

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of pandemic adjustments, the Shoreline Food Bank is reopening for indoor distribution on May 2, 2022. They will be open Tuesday through Friday, working hard to serve Shoreline’s community members. With that said, they are actively recruiting flexible and supportive volunteers for all distribution shifts....

