Williamsport, PA– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Penn College Wildcats this afternoon (Apr. 9).in United East Conference action to improve to 8-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Wildcats 9-0. Doubles Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua defeated the Wildcats 8-3 to kick things off for the Seahawks in doubles. […] The post Seahawks Men’s Tennis Blanks Penn College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO