Just six minutes into playing Rutgers, Northwestern was up by two and looking to build momentum. When graduate attacker Lauren Gilbert found sophomore midfielder Kendall Halpern in the eight-meter arc, the duo did just that. Halpern, faced with three defenders closing in, chose the creative route. She tossed the ball behind her back, notching her first goal of the season and extending the Wildcats’ lead to three.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO