Sunny and mild Monday for New York City; highs in mid-50s

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Allan Nosoff says to prepare for some great weather this week.

It will be sunny and mild on Monday with a high in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: A morning shower/patchy fog possible, then mostly sunny, and warm! Highs up to 74, could be slightly cooler/warmer depending on how much sun we see. Clouds return at night, with lows down to 51.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and not as warm (as of now). Stationary front slated to be overhead or just south of us, meaning we would be on the cooler side. (Subject to change!) Highs up to 66. Lows down to 56 with more clouds and a spotty shower at night.



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm again! This time the stationary front is likely to be north of us, meaning we would be on the warmer side. Highs up to 76. Lows down to 55. A shower and/or thunderstorm chance exists during the evening.



FRIDAY: Morning clouds and a lingering shower giving way to afternoon sun. Highs around 69. Lows down to 50 under mostly clear sky.



NEXT WEEKEND: Cooler again but not as cold as this weekend. Highs in the mid/upper 50s, lows around 40. Dry for now!