WHITEWRIGHT — Mason Sadler was 2-for-3 with a pair of triples, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times as first-place Gunter clinched a playoff spot with a 17-6 victory in six innings against fourth-place Whitewright in District 11-3A action. Trey Oblas was 2-for-4 with a homer and scored three times, Cade Dodson was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby singled, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Carter Layton singled,...

GUNTER, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO