Sunny and mild Monday on Long Island; highs in mid-50s
Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says to prepare for some great weather this week.
It will be sunny and mild on Monday with a high in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY : Showers in the morning then partly sunny and even warmer. High of 70 .
WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy and not quite as warm. High of 60.
THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly thunderstorms. High of 64.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY) : Partly sunny. High of 61.
SATURDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers around. High of 59.
EASTER SUNDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers still possible. High of 56.
