Sunny and mild Monday on Long Island; highs in mid-50s

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says to prepare for some great weather this week.

It will be sunny and mild on Monday with a high in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY : Showers in the morning then partly sunny and even warmer. High of 70 .

WEDNESDAY : Mostly cloudy and not quite as warm. High of 60.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly thunderstorms. High of 64.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY) : Partly sunny. High of 61.

SATURDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers around. High of 59.

EASTER SUNDAY : Variable amounts of clouds with showers still possible. High of 56.