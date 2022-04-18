ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How can Arsenal qualify for the Champions League?

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

What Arsenal need todo to qualify for this season's Champions...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Europa League#How Arsenal#Tottenham#Spurs#Arsenal Premier League
Daily Mail

Paul Merson labels Cristiano Ronaldo 'a bad signing' for Manchester United because he is failing to lead them back into the Champions League... and says they don't have a '1% chance' of beating Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has had his say on whether he believes Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been a success. Ronaldo, 37, made the move back to Old Trafford last summer after the club payed Juventus €15million (£12.9m) for his services. The talismanic Portugal captain netted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Yardbarker

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May. The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again. Before May, United still need to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Martínez nets 2 as Inter beats Milan 3-0 to reach cup final

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez scored twice to send Inter Milan into the Italian Cup final with a 3-0 second-leg win over city rival AC Milan on Tuesday. Both of Martínez’s goals came in the first half in a clinical performance that also gave Inter a 3-0 aggregate victory. Robin Gosens made sure of the team’s place in the final late on, with his first goal since his move from Atalanta in January.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

West Ham are monitoring Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a replacement for Alphonse Areola, with Premier League-bound Fulham targeting a return for the Frenchman

West Ham are monitoring Burnley's Nick Pope as they finalise their goalkeeping plans for next season. The Europa League semi-finalists have shortlisted Pope, who impressed against the Hammers in Sunday's 1-1 draw, as a potential alternative to current No 2 Alphonse Areola. Areola has spent the season on loan at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jaap Stam tells Erik ten Hag that Premier League and Champions League titles 'are expected' at Manchester United... and warns there is 'a world of difference' between Dutch and English football

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has warned incoming boss Erik ten Hag about 'the pressure' at Old Trafford - and says winning the league is an expectation at the club. Stam, who won three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup and a Champions League under Sir Alex Ferguson, also told the current Ajax coach about the difference in standard between Dutch and English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

310
Followers
2K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy