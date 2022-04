Central Penn scored in all but two innings on its way to a 12–7 victory over host Clarks Summit last Friday. The Knights––using a combination of 8 hits and 13 walks––outdistanced the Defenders on a breezy spring day. It was a total team effort, with 10 CPC players having at least one RBI. Shais Roman and Steven Armstrong each knocked in two.

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO