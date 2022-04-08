ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Women's Tennis Sweeps Ursuline, 7-0

walsh.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CANTON, Ohio - The Walsh Cavaliers women's tennis team cruised to a 7-0 win on Friday (April 8) at North Canton Racquet Club. Walsh won every...

www.athletics.walsh.edu

WHIZ

Muskingum Softball Sweeps Heidelberg

The Muskingum University Softball team swept OAC opponent Heidelberg on Sunday in a double-header. Muskingum won the opener 5-4. Senior Hannah Smith earned her 11th win this season tossing a complete game with six strikeouts. Senior Haley Hawk led Muskingum bats 2-2 with a two-run home run. Claire Warschauer collected an RBI double.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

2022 girls track and field area watch list

Ella Baker, Jr., Amherst: Last year, the junior placed fifth in the 400 at the Division I district meet to just miss a spot in the regional meet. She made a huge jump in the 400 this past indoor season, placing fourth at state. Samantha Coleman, Sr., Rocky River: The...
OHIO STATE
The Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Jones transfers to Dayton

Ohio State sophomore guard Anyssa Jones puts up a shot during the Ohio State-Alabama State game Dec. 15, 2021. Ohio State won 97-51. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Sophomore guard Anyssa Jones announced Friday she is transferring to the University of Dayton to complete her final three years of eligibility.
DAYTON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 11

1: Keystone 6-1 2: North Ridgeville 6-0 Crop comments: Lots of good play in the first two weeks of the season. Keystone sits at the top of the Crop as it did at the top of Division II state tournament last year. After dropping their first game of the season in South Carolina, the Wildcats have won all of their local games. They have defeated quality teams including Amherst (10-5) and Wellington (11-3). … Avon has the most wins of any area team, with the Eagles’ big Southwestern Conference games against Amherst and North Ridgeville being postponed. Kayla Dykin has been pitching at a high level, throwing a six-inning perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Olmsted Falls. Amherst has dropped two games, but they were to the Wildcats and North Ridgeville (13-0), the top two teams in the area. The Comets have since won four in a row over Brookside (5-0), Willoughby South (13-5), Midview (3-2) and Avon Lake (3-2). … North Ridgeville has started its season on a roll. The Rangers are tied for first place in the SWC with Avon and are a game above the Comets. They have also defeated Olmsted Falls (12-0), Elyria (6-3) and Brunswick (9-2). … Wellington started strong as well, with an 11-6 win over Elyria Catholic. The Dukes’ losses are to Strongsville, Keystone and to Shelby in the MVD Invitational. They have also defeated Avon Lake, Mapleton twice and Oberlin. … Rocky River split its season opener with Lutheran West and swept Fairview. … North Olmsted started 2-0 before traveling south and falling to Columbus DeSales and Bishop Ready. However, the Eagles bounced back with wins over Bay and Gilmour Academy. … Firelands started 3-3 and has won two in a row, over Clearview (22-4) and a close 6-5 road win against Edison on April 8.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
