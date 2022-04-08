Women's Tennis Sweeps Ursuline, 7-0

1: Keystone 6-1 2: North Ridgeville 6-0 Crop comments: Lots of good play in the first two weeks of the season. Keystone sits at the top of the Crop as it did at the top of Division II state tournament last year. After dropping their first game of the season in South Carolina, the Wildcats have won all of their local games. They have defeated quality teams including Amherst (10-5) and Wellington (11-3). … Avon has the most wins of any area team, with the Eagles’ big Southwestern Conference games against Amherst and North Ridgeville being postponed. Kayla Dykin has been pitching at a high level, throwing a six-inning perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Olmsted Falls. Amherst has dropped two games, but they were to the Wildcats and North Ridgeville (13-0), the top two teams in the area. The Comets have since won four in a row over Brookside (5-0), Willoughby South (13-5), Midview (3-2) and Avon Lake (3-2). … North Ridgeville has started its season on a roll. The Rangers are tied for first place in the SWC with Avon and are a game above the Comets. They have also defeated Olmsted Falls (12-0), Elyria (6-3) and Brunswick (9-2). … Wellington started strong as well, with an 11-6 win over Elyria Catholic. The Dukes’ losses are to Strongsville, Keystone and to Shelby in the MVD Invitational. They have also defeated Avon Lake, Mapleton twice and Oberlin. … Rocky River split its season opener with Lutheran West and swept Fairview. … North Olmsted started 2-0 before traveling south and falling to Columbus DeSales and Bishop Ready. However, the Eagles bounced back with wins over Bay and Gilmour Academy. … Firelands started 3-3 and has won two in a row, over Clearview (22-4) and a close 6-5 road win against Edison on April 8.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO