Man goes viral with his 'genuis' hack for drinking wine straight from the bottle

By Greg Evans
 3 days ago

A man has gone viral on TikTok for his genius hack for drinking wine straight from the bottle.

For most people drinking wine is as simple as opening the bottle and pouring it straight into a glass. Or you could go completely rogue and drink it straight from the bottle but that's probably not the most hygienic idea, given Covid and everything.

However, Matt Dalrymple has wowed the internet with his simple solution which requires no extra washing up and is pretty hygienic as well.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times, Dalrymple says: "Hello, I have a bottle of wine and I'm going to show you the best way to drink said bottle of wine."

"First, open the wine. I may have had a swig, but it's Saturday, why not? Then you take a Smart water bottle cap and you slid it straight on your wine."

He then proceeds to screw the water cap on to wine bottle and drink it like it was a bottle of water.

@mattdalrymple8

drinking from a wine n*pole is the only way to do it 🤷🏼‍♂️ (i’m 23 btw tik tok) #wine #WomenOwnedBusiness #OscarsAtHome #nj #jazzy

Matt is keen to point out that although he's using a bottle of Barefoot he believes the method should work on all bottles of wine.

He adds: "You can feel like an athlete as you're drinking wine and quite frankly it's the best way to consume it."

As we mentioned people are loving Matt's hack and have been showering him with praise. One person said: "Man if I ever get invited to a 'anything but a cup' party, it’s over."

A second wrote: "Genius. Innovator. Business man."

A third person said: "I needed this 10 years ago. Today I got hungover just watching this video."

However, some have suggested that it's not as easy as it looks. One person said: "“Slides right on” proceeds to put the strength of Thor into that execution."

Matt replied: "hey well it be like that sometimes what can i say."

IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy100

Indy100

