VAN WERT — The next Love. Bread. Christ. Soup Kitchen meal will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 at Liberty Baptist Church, 501 E. Third St., Van Wert. The times have been adjusted to allow for those in need to pick up meals in their drive-thru or to come in and eat inside the church.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 27 DAYS AGO