Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Swipes bag in loss

Baumann (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings to earn the win Monday versus the Brewers. Baumann's outing followed four scoreless innings from starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was an expected relief appearance for Baumann, who has worked as a starter for many of his minor-league appearances. The right-hander could be in the mix for a starting role, as Dean Kremer (oblique) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. Alexander Wells and Spenser Watkins are also candidates to join the rotation, though it's unlikely any of them stretched out enough to be in line for wins should they take on a starting role. Baumann threw 37 pitches (20 strikes) in his appearance Monday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO