Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Swipes bag in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Mateo went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's loss versus the...

www.cbssports.com

WausauPilot

Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The night before starting the Orioles’ home opener, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann walked onto the field at Camden Yards. “When we got back from Tampa, I snuck out onto the field and kind of walked out on the mound and tried to imagine what today would be like,” Zimmermann said.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies' Monday game

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting Sunday night for Yankees

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. In 7 plate appearances this season, Higashioka has a .143 batting average with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WDBO

Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday, spoiling the Pirates’ home opener. Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Padres top Giants in series opener for 4th straight win

Manny Machado drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder back to the pitcher, Pierre Johnson stranded the bases loaded with a one-run lead in the eighth inning and the visiting San Diego Padres posted a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Monday. The Padres, who lost 11...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Athletics' Cristian Pache absent from lineup Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tommy Romero and the Tampa Bay Rays. Pache is taking a seat on Tuesday for the first time this season. Seth Brown is shifting to center field while Stephen Piscotty returns to the lineup to play right field and bat eighth.
OAKLAND, CA
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Jorge Mateo
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: On bench Monday

Piscotty will sit Monday against the Rays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. Piscotty started in right field in the first three games of the year, going 2-for-7 at the plate. Seth Brown will fill that spot Monday, with Billy McKinney starting at first base.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: On base four times

Santander went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in Monday's 2-0 win over the Brewers. Santander returned to the field after soreness forced him into the designated hitter spot Sunday. The outfielder didn't show any negative effects in a solid day at the plate Monday, though he wasn't directly involved in any run production in the low-scoring game. He's 5-for-10 with four walks, a home run, one RBI and a run scored in four games this season. He occupies the No. 3 spot in the Orioles' order against right-handed pitchers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Earns win in season debut

Baumann (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in 2.1 innings to earn the win Monday versus the Brewers. Baumann's outing followed four scoreless innings from starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was an expected relief appearance for Baumann, who has worked as a starter for many of his minor-league appearances. The right-hander could be in the mix for a starting role, as Dean Kremer (oblique) is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks. Alexander Wells and Spenser Watkins are also candidates to join the rotation, though it's unlikely any of them stretched out enough to be in line for wins should they take on a starting role. Baumann threw 37 pitches (20 strikes) in his appearance Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
#The Orioles#Padres#Rays
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski starting Monday

The San Francisco Giants listed Mike Yastrzemski as their leadoff batter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will bat leadoff and play right field Monday while Austin Slater takes a seat. Yastrzemski has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points off...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Spenser Watkins: Steps into rotation

Watkins is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Brewers in Baltimore, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Since he wasn't needed out of the bullpen during Monday's 2-0 win in the series opener following his promotion from Triple-A Norfolk, Watkins will pick up a start in place of Dean Kremer (oblique), who was placed on the injured list a day ago. Kremer is projected to miss at least 3-to-4 weeks, potentially paving the way for Watkins to earn a longer-term stay in the rotation. Fantasy managers shouldn't get too excited about that prospect, however; in his 10 starts with Baltimore in 2021, Watkins turned in a 7.63 ERA.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Tuesday

Dozier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Dozier started the first four games of the year, grabbing four hits. Salvador Perez will rest his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Cam Gallagher starting behind the plate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw

Odor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Milwaukee is bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for Tuesday's game, so the lefty-hitting Odor will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day. In the three starts he made in between, Odor went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA

Community Policy