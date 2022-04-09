ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Robinson Cano: Takes seat Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cano isn't starting Saturday's game against the Nationals. Cano was productive...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Mets face the Nationals with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 2-0. Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .417.
MLB
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor Williams: Takes loss against Nats

Williams (0-1) got tagged with the loss Sunday against the Nationals, giving up two unearned runs on two hits in one inning of relief. Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the game he wanted to find work for his two bullpen arms -- Williams and Chasen Shreve -- that hadn't pitched yet this season, and he stuck to his guns even with the team clinging to a 2-1 lead heading into the eighth inning. Shreve, who had relieved Carlos Carrasco back in the sixth, gave up a leadoff single, and rather than turn to high-leverage relievers like Seth Lugo, Trevor May or Adam Ottavino, Showalter instead handed the ball to Williams. The result was a three-run Nats rally. The right-hander got no help from his defense, but the outing still reinforced that Williams is a better fit for middle relief and lower-leverage spots. He had zero wins, saves or holds last year in 10 appearances for the Mets in 2021 after coming over from the Pirates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Pete Alonso
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Sitting for first time

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. After Jarred Kelenic received a day off in Monday's series finale in Minnesota, Rodriguez will take a seat for the first time this season as the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Chicago. The 21-year-old came away with his first career stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss, but he's otherwise had a rough introduction to the majors. Through four games, Rodriguez has gone 1-for-14 with one walk against seven strikeouts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Headed for MRI

May is set to get an MRI on Tuesday due to arm fatigue, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. It's unsurprising to see the Mets exercise caution with the reliever this early in the season, as there's no reason to push the right-hander less than a week into the 2022 campaign. May will be considered day-to-day until his scans are evaluated by the team medical staff. Joely Rodriguez and Drew Smith could be in line for more high-leverage opportunities if May is forced to miss time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Brad Hand: Notches save against Mets

Hand picked up his first save of the season in Monday's 5-4 win over the Mets, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning. The veteran southpaw was called in to face the team he ended his 2021 campaign with after a five-run rally by the Phillies in the bottom of the eighth, and Hand got the job done in style. Corey Knebel (illness) wasn't available Monday, but he isn't expected to be sidelined for long, so Hand's window for save chances is likely a short one. He appears to Joe Girardi's top option behind Knebel, however, not a surprising development considering Hand's 127 career saves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Mets#Strikeout
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Back in action

Diaz was activated off the bereavement list Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The Mets' bullpen struggled in Diaz's absence, with Trevor May (arm) and Seth Lugo combining to allow five runs the eighth inning Monday against the Phillies, leading to a loss. Diaz should immediately reclaim the closer role upon his return.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Luis Garcia: Begins rehab assignment

Garcia (oblique) pitched a scoreless inning for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one. Garcia felt discomfort in his side during his first Cactus League appearance March 21, and he was diagnosed with a right oblique strain and placed on the 10-day injured list April 7. However, the right-hander came away from the rehab outing Saturday without concern, and he could be ready to rejoin the Padres when first eligible April 17. Garcia figures to play a significant role in the team's bullpen this season after posting a 3.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings with St. Louis last season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Recalled from Triple-A

Lambert was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. With both Lucas Giolito (abdomen) and AJ Pollock (hamstring) being placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Lambert was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to fill a roster spot. The 27-year-old has had short stints in the MLB in the past couple seasons, starting three games and appearing in six total contests between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Overall, he has produced a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while walking six and striking out 12 batters over 15 innings. With Giolito on the shelf, Lambert could be asked to make a spot start or two while with the big-league club for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting Sunday

Kiermaier is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles. Kiermaier is out of the lineup after starting the team's first two games, during which he went a combined 1-for-6 with a double and run scored. Manuel Margot rejoins the lineup after sitting Saturday, and he will play center field while batting ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Heads to bench Sunday

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona. Hosmer is 6-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs through the first three games of the season, but he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Caleb Smith pitching for the Diamondbacks. Luke Voit will start at first base while Austin Nola serves as the designated hitter in the series finale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three more hits

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in a 4-1 win against the Angels on Sunday. That's now three hits on two occasions for the young shortstop, who doubled in the first inning, singled in the third and singled and scored in the eighth. Though the move was most likely due to veterans Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley receiving a rest day, manager Dusty Baker expressed confidence in Pena by moving him up to the No. 2 spot in the order for Sunday's game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Yennsy Diaz: Clears waivers

Diaz cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Diaz owns a 5.96 ERA and 21:16 K:BB in 25.2 career major-league innings, so it's no surprise to see him go unclaimed on waivers. He'll remain as organizational depth for now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Luis Guillorme starting at second base for Mets Monday

The New York Mets will start Luis Guillorme at second base for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Philles. Guillorme will bat eighth and play second base while Robinson Cano takes Monday's game off. Guillorme has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8 fantasy points off of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

