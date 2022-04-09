ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Draws walk in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lowe went 0-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Orioles. After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in Friday's 2-1...

www.cbssports.com

WausauPilot

Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — The night before starting the Orioles’ home opener, Baltimore native Bruce Zimmermann walked onto the field at Camden Yards. “When we got back from Tampa, I snuck out onto the field and kind of walked out on the mound and tried to imagine what today would be like,” Zimmermann said.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Randy Arozarena available off Rays bench Monday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. The Rays appear to be giving Arozarena a routine breather on Monday. He is 3-for-12 with no extra-base hits through three games. Josh Lowe is covering left field while Brett Phillips starts in right and hits ninth.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino sitting Monday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. Francisco Mejia is starting at catcher over Zunino and batting sixth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Rays have the fifth-highest implied total (4.98) in the...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Receives breather

Mateo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mateo will get his first day off of the season, enabling utility man Chris Owings to pick up a start at shortstop. The 26-year-old speedster has thus far proven to be a bargain for those in deeper mixed leagues who snagged him with a late-round pick. Over his first four starts, Mateo has slashed .250/.438/.333 with two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino behind bag Tuesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is in the starting lineup for Tuesday versus right-hander Adam Oller and the Oakland Athletics. Zunino is starting at catcher over Francisco Mejia and batting eighth. numberFire’s models project Zunino for 10.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,300 salary. Per our...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Not in Monday's lineup

Zunino will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Zunino and Francisco Mejia, who starts Monday, have alternated starts behind the plate through the first four games of this year. How long the Rays intend to stick to that pattern remains to be seen. Zunino was the clear number one option last season, making 97 starts to Mejia's 64.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw

Odor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Milwaukee is bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for Tuesday's game, so the lefty-hitting Odor will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day. In the three starts he made in between, Odor went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Heads to bench

Margot will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The Rays have a deep outfield and can give all their regulars frequent days off. Margot finds himself sitting for the second time in the season's first four games, with Brett Phillips again stepping in as the right fielder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Brendon Davis: Playing regularly at Triple-A

Davis (side) went 2-for-5 with an RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in Sunday's 7-1 win over Tacoma. Davis nursed a side injury late in big-league camp before he was optioned to Triple-A on March 28, but he's looked healthy for the start of the minor-league season. Over six games for Salt Lake, the infielder is slashing .391/.444/.435 with five RBI and three runs across 27 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA

