Rays' Brandon Lowe: Draws walk in win

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO