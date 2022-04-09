ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Confirmed in lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lindor (face) will bat third and play shortstop Saturday against Washington. Lindor...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets face the Nationals with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Mets -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the Washington Nationals leading the series 2-0. Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 35-46 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game last season while batting a collective .258 and slugging .417.
CARTER KIEBOOM
numberfire.com

Phillies' Garrett Stubbs sitting Monday versus Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Garrett Stubbs in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Mets. Stubbs will take a seat Monday with J.T. Realmuto stepping back into the lineup at catcher. Realmuto is listed second in the batting order for today's tilt with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth. The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration. Lip-readers ran wild when. “I (expletive) hate this place,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
WDBO

Ramirez slam, 6 RBIs; Kwan, Guardians nick Reds' home opener

CINCINNATI — (AP) — José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times and the Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati's home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday. Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
WDBO

Seiya Suzuki's 2 homers lift Cubs to 2-1 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered twice, Drew Smyly pitched five scoreless innings and the Chicago Cubs beat Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday, spoiling the Pirates’ home opener. Suzuki connected for leadoff shots in the fifth and seventh. One of the top players in Japan, Suzuki signed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

Mets' bullpen implodes in 8th inning in loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Alec Bohm might find it easier in Philly to make up for errors in the field than one with his mouth.The three E-5s were nothing compared to one F-bomb he dropped in frustration.Lip-readers ran wild when cameras caught Bohm having some choice words after his second error."I (expletive) hate this place," he said.Maybe a rally he ignited with a leadoff walk - and owning up to his mistake - soothed some hard feelings.J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets
numberfire.com

Mets' Robinson Cano not in Monday lineup

The New York Mets did not list Robinson Cano as a starter for Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cano will take a seat Monday while Luis Guillorme starts at second base and bats eighth. Cano is projected for 384 more plate appearances this season with 11 home runs, 40...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Phillies Offense Sparks Come From Behind Win Against Mets

Alec Bohm has stunned Philadelphia Phillies fans from both sides of the plate since his 2022 debut on Saturday, and from the get-go, he was involved in Monday's contest against the New York Mets. Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo began the game with a lead-off single against Ranger Suárez. Then Bohm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Headed for MRI

May is set to get an MRI on Tuesday due to arm fatigue, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. It's unsurprising to see the Mets exercise caution with the reliever this early in the season, as there's no reason to push the right-hander less than a week into the 2022 campaign. May will be considered day-to-day until his scans are evaluated by the team medical staff. Joely Rodriguez and Drew Smith could be in line for more high-leverage opportunities if May is forced to miss time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Not starting Tuesday

Dozier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Dozier started the first four games of the year, grabbing four hits. Salvador Perez will rest his legs as the designated hitter Tuesday, with Cam Gallagher starting behind the plate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Takes seat against southpaw

Odor is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Milwaukee is bringing lefty Eric Lauer to the hill for Tuesday's game, so the lefty-hitting Odor will take a seat for the first time since Opening Day. In the three starts he made in between, Odor went 1-for-12 with four strikeouts.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy