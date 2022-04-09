ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Defense Wins Spring Game

Bronco Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho – The Boise State defense intercepted three passes and recorded three sacks and defeated the Bronco offense 42-28 in the school's annual spring game, Saturday. Two of the sacks came in the first quarter as Braxton Fely and Ty Tanner each recorded one. The defense forced a three and...

broncosports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philadelphia Eagles sign Devon Allen after impressive Pro Day

That Pro Day really paid off, quite literally. Devon Allen, who hasn’t played football in six years because of injury and that little event called the Olympics, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Several Pro Ducks and possible draft selections worked out at the Moshofsky Center April 1 in hopes of catching the eye of NFL scouts with the hopes of being signed for the 2022 season. It’s not a sure thing, but it worked out for Allen. He battled leg injuries in the past, but after medaling in the Olympics and Track World Championships, Allen proved he is completely healthy and ready to move on to a football career as either a wide receiver or kick specialist or a combination of both. The Eagles have a history of dealing with Oregon personnel as they once hired Chip Kelly and have had Kiko Alonzo and Kenyon Barner on their roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Bachmeier
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow pays tribute to Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Commanders picked Haskins in the first round (15th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was going to turn 25 on May 3. Haskins beat out Burrow for the Buckeyes' starting job prior to the 2018 season. Burrow transferred to LSU and Haskins went on to throw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns before entering the NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
kmvt

CSI splits doubleheader Friday against USU Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing 3-1 early Friday afternoon to Utah State University Eastern, the College of Southern Idaho bounced back with a monstrous offensive showing in the 9-2 victory. The team pounded out 13 hits. Greyson Shafer was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Chase Higginson was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#American Football#College Football#Boise State#Bronco
kmvt

CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy