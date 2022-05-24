2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & More

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED with latest: Awards shows, film festivals and related promotional events have largely returned to (a new) normal in 2022, and with that has come a burgeoning calendar of events.

After Cannes went off more or less than normal, Emmy season shifts into high gear as the late summer and fall festival circuit is shaping up.

Deadline is including major festivals and their attendant awards ceremonies as part of its greater awards season calendar.

Here is the list of awards events, shows and nomination dates, with links to nominations as available. Check back for updates.

2022-23 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR

May

24: Sports Emmy Awards

28: Cannes Palme d’Or awarded

June

9: AFI Life Achievement Award : Julie Andrews (moved from November 11)

15: Tony Awards

18: Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys

24: Daytime Emmys

July

12: Emmy nominations announced

August

31: Venice Film Festival begins

September

2-5: Telluride Film Festival

3-4: Creative Arts Emmys

8-18: Toronto Film Festival

10: Venice Golden Lion ceremony

12: Primetime Emmys

24-10/10: New York Film Festival

28: News & Documentary Emmys

November 2-6

2-6: AFI Festival

19: Governors Awards

December

11: Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys

January

10: Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations

19-29: Sundance Film Festival

February

26: MPSE Golden Reel Awards

March

4: Cinema Audio Society Awards

10-19: South By Southwest Conference and Festivals

12: Academy Awards