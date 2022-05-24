2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds & More
UPDATED with latest: Awards shows, film festivals and related promotional events have largely returned to (a new) normal in 2022, and with that has come a burgeoning calendar of events.
After Cannes went off more or less than normal, Emmy season shifts into high gear as the late summer and fall festival circuit is shaping up.
Deadline is including major festivals and their attendant awards ceremonies as part of its greater awards season calendar.
Here is the list of awards events, shows and nomination dates, with links to nominations as available. Check back for updates.
2022-23 AWARDS SEASON CALENDAR
May
24: Sports Emmy Awards
28: Cannes Palme d’Or awarded
June
9: AFI Life Achievement Award : Julie Andrews (moved from November 11)
15: Tony Awards
18: Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys
24: Daytime Emmys
July
12: Emmy nominations announced
August
31: Venice Film Festival begins
September
2-5: Telluride Film Festival
3-4: Creative Arts Emmys
8-18: Toronto Film Festival
10: Venice Golden Lion ceremony
12: Primetime Emmys
24-10/10: New York Film Festival
28: News & Documentary Emmys
November 2-6
2-6: AFI Festival
19: Governors Awards
December
11: Inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys
January
10: Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations
19-29: Sundance Film Festival
February
26: MPSE Golden Reel Awards
March
4: Cinema Audio Society Awards
10-19: South By Southwest Conference and Festivals
