I feel after the hype, buildup and reveal this storyline has been total pants and has spoiled several characters. Dotty walks around looking miserable and is still needing cash. Mummy Cotton is still taking drugs somewhere. Sonia is now back to being isolated with no family. Rocky is moping around doing oddjobs, like they are not sure what to do with Brian Conley. Kathy is now back to being an extra. No one likes each other and there is a lot of glaring. Still sad Sonia and Rocky have not a heart to heart about why he did it in the first place.

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO