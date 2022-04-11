ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: Two years of Starmer’s leadership has plunged local Labour parties into crisis

By Liam Barrett
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18AMi2_0f4t9sXa00

On the surface, it’s hard to fathom why Keir Starmer ’s Labour is flailing against the calamitous and incompetent Conservatives.

With a government that is fixed on impoverishing the UK with higher taxes during a cost of living crisis, it’s as if over a decade of austerity was not enough to endure. Moreover, let’s not forget the prime minister and his cronies’ flagrant disregard for Covid lockdown rules as they partied their way through the pandemic.

All that being said, however, Labour under Starmer is failing to counter the Conservative narrative. Recent polling has shown how voters’ support for the opposition is only narrowly ahead of a reckless Boris Johnson.

The local elections are looming, but Labour parties across the country are in crisis mode after a sizable drop in members since Starmer’s rightward shift. Recently, shadow cabinet ministers Rachel Reeves and Wes Streeting voiced disdain at those critical of Labour’s new branding.

Streeting called members positioned on the left “barnacles on a boat” who fail to understand the party’s history and traditions, whilst Reeves defended the exodus of members as a “good thing”.

In total, Labour has proscribed seven groups affiliated with the party’s left and, in the meantime, is expelling members who merely liked or commented on social media posts that bear the groups’ name. It is clear that Starmerism has so far been defined by the eradication of Corbynism, which has had damaging consequences at grassroots level.

Constituency Labour parties (CLPs) are feeling the strain of divisive rhetoric coming from the top. For example, Berwick-upon-Tweed and Newham CLPs have seen exasperated members quit just weeks away from local elections. Those who have quit are quick to lambast the party’s purging of its left-wing base, its failure to tackle Islamophobia and the incessant ousting of Jewish socialists who hold pro-Palestinian views.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, party members in Bolton North East condemned Starmer’s derision of the anti-war movement. In a resolution, they stated how “dismayed” they were at reports of left-wing Labour MPs being pressured to renounce their signatures in solidarity with the Stop the War Coalition. The pressure came from Starmer himself, who threatened to withdraw the whip from 11 MPs who stood in direct contrast to his unequivocal support for Nato.

Starmer is clearly in conflict with party members, but it’s these grassroots networks he’ll be relying on when canvassing for the local elections next month. He was even brave enough to launch his party’s local election bid in Bury, where the recently defected Tory MP Christian Wakeford has caused quite a stir. Labour members in Bury South, who campaigned vigorously in 2019 to keep Wakeford out of Westminster, have offered scepticism at his defection, with some calling for a trigger ballot before the next general election.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Starmer and his allies’ increasing tensions with subordinates is happening across the board. Just last month, Unite’s branch of parliamentary staff overwhelmingly elected a left-wing slate of representatives at their annual general meeting, which is likely to result in fraught relationships between parliamentarians and their respective aides.

With many local parties also preparing to host their annual general meetings, there are concerns about whether the Labour right is set to tighten its grip. However, some CLPs are waiting with bated breath for the local elections in May to see how well Labour performs and whether they can put more pressure on the leaders’ office to be more radical.

As Starmer grapples with a plummeting membership, local Labour parties are certainly bearing the brunt. More than 200,000 members have left the party since Starmer became leader, representing a loss of £8m in membership dues per year.

As the number of people disillusioned with Starmer’s moderate stance, his dithering on key issues and his failure to appeal to a once-galvanised base grows, Labour’s prospects look bleak. As of 10 March, 46 per cent of people believe that Starmer is “doing badly” as Labour leader.

Without the steadfast loyalty of members, or an inspiring leader at the helm, Labour should expect to continue sitting comfortably in opposition.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Call him ‘Security’ Starmer – it seems to be the word the Labour leader likes best

When voters were asked in February what they thought were the big issues facing Britain, national security did not even make it into the top 10. However, thanks to Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine and his implied threat of nuclear war, the salience of Britain’s military and intelligence security as a political issue has spiked dramatically. After decades of neglect, Westminster now has a keen interest in Britain’s ability to defend itself. The public now think it the most important issue.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Malta’s Labour party wins third term in general election victory

Malta’s Labour party has claimed victory in a general election, securing a third term in government despite a legacy of corruption and after the lowest turnout in decades. If confirmed, this would be the prime minister Robert Abela’s first electoral mandate after replacing Joseph Muscat, who stood down as prime minister in January 2020 amid a government crisis stemming from the murder of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Rachel Reeves
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

England's Covid wall of immunity revealed: How 99% of adults and up to 96% of children have antibodies against virus two years after country was plunged into first lockdown

Official charts have revealed England's immense Covid wall of immunity exactly two years after the country was plunged into its first lockdown. The graphs, released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show that 99 per cent of adults in England had detectable levels of the Covid-fighting antibodies by February 28.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rwanda migration policy breaches international law, says UN refugee agency

The UK’s proposal to send migrants who arrive in Britain unlawfully to Rwanda is “unacceptable” and a breach of international law, the UN’s refugee agency said.The Government announced this week it plans to provide failed asylum seekers, including those crossing the Channel in small boats, with a one-way ticket to Rwanda, where they will have the right to apply to live in the African country.Gillian Triggs, an assistant secretary-general at the UNHCR, said the agency “strongly condemns outsourcing the primary responsibility to consider the refugee status”, as laid out in the scheme put forward by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Party#Conservative Party#Local Election#New Labour#Party Leader#Uk#Conservatives#Covid#Starmerism#Corbynism#Consequ
The Independent

Rwanda migrants - latest: Asylum seeker plan will save UK money, minister insists despite £30K cost per person

Boris Johnson's government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda will save the UK money in the "long term", a minister has insisted after reports suggested it would cost an "eyewatering" £30,000 per person.Responding to criticism from fellow Tory MP Andrew Mitchell, who said it would be "cheaper to place asylum seekers in the Ritz", minister Tom Pursglove defended the proposals, which critics have branded "inhumane" and "unworkable".He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As we move forward, we will continue to make contributions to Rwanda as they process the cases, in a manner that is similar to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The Independent

603K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy