The Flash - Episode 8.11...

 1 day ago

WHISPERS AND SCREAMS - Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found...

gallery.spoilertv.com

tvinsider.com

The CW Season Finale Dates: ‘Walker,’ ‘The Flash’ & More

There’s bad news and good news when it comes to the CW’s season finales: They’re on their way, but some will take us into June. While most shows air their season finales at the end of April and in May, this year, the CW’s will stretch from the beginning of May (Naomi, with back-to-back episodes) to the end of June (with Superman & Lois, Walker, and The Flash). Riverdale‘s has yet to be announced. These later dates aren’t too surprising, especially given The Flash and Riverdale‘s hiatuses after five-episode events from December through March.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Riverdale’, ‘Nancy Drew’, ‘The Flash’ And More Renewed By The CW

As reliable as Winter turning into Spring, so is The CW network with renewals. Though behind-the-scenes murmurs have concerned a possible sale of the network, fans can calm down because at least for the foreseeable future, most of their favorite shows will be continuing. As just announced by The CW, the network has given an early renewal to seven of their current shows for the 2022-2023 season.
TV SERIES
The Press

‘NCIS’ Reveals Parker’s Juvie Past & Teases a Possible New Couple (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 19, Episode 15 “Thick as Thieves.”]. Heading into the latest NCIS episode, it seemed that all we’d be talking about would be team leader Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) juvie past. And then Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) reveals she needs a date to her cousin’s wedding and things get much more complicated and awkward than we expected.
TV SERIES
Grant Gustin
Danielle Panabaker
digitalspy.com

NCIS Hawai'i teases major cast exit

NCIS: Hawai'i spoilers follow. NCIS: Hawai'i could be about to see a major cast member exit the series – at least going by the events of the latest episode. In 'Monster', which aired last night (March 14), Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) discovers a college acceptance letter that her son Alex (Kian Talan) has kept secret.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Med’: Jessy Schram Returning To NBC Medical Drama As A Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jessy Schram is returning to NBC‘s Chicago Med in the role of Dr. Hannah Asher as a series regular. Schram made her One Chicago debut in Season 5 Episode 12 and was last seen in the Season 6 premiere. Hannah made her shocking return in the final beats of tonight’s episode, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear,” an appropriate message for someone who is now two years sober and ready for a fresh start. Thanks to her guardian angel Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), her fresh start includes a new job at...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

FX Orders Comedy Pilot From Lauren Ludwig

Click here to read the full article. FX has ordered a half-hour comedy pilot from Lauren Ludwig. The pilot is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Ludwig is writing and executive producing the pilot. Chris & Paul Weitz of Depth of Field, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Aaron Kogan will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce. The pilot marks the first time Ludwig will be credited as a TV writer. She previously directed an episode of the FX series “Cake.” She...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash: "Reckless" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Reckless", the tenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. The episode will air on Wednesday, April 6th. The episode will see Team Flash continuing to deal with the threat of the "Black Flame". This week's episode saw Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) investigate a murder in which the victim was burned to death by a meta and while Jaco Birch/The Hotness was initially suspected, Team Flash discovered they were dealing with someone else with a different and potentially more dangerous set of powers — though who that meta is remains a mystery.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spoilertv.com

Charmed - Episode 4.06 - The Tallyman Cometh - Press Release

SING ME A SONG - When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman's (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered "anger management" with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406). Original airdate 4/15/2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Season 1 Character for New Episode

Kate Walsh is heading back to Grey's Anatomy. Walsh announced on social medial on Wednesday that she's returning to the long-running ABC series as the fan-favorite Dr. Addison Montgomery in the upcoming May 5th episode. Walsh first appeared as Addison, the estranged wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in the Season 1 finale.
TV SERIES
E! News

Pitch Perfect Alum Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases Cameo in Sequel Series

Watch: "Pitch Perfect" 7 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Does Utkarsh Ambudkar still have the magic in him? Maybe, just maybe. During an exclusive chat with E! News at PaleyFest's red carpet for the Ghosts panel, the Pitch Perfect alum teased that he wasn't ruling out an appearance in Peacock's sequel TV series to the musical film trilogy.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Returning to Series Once Again

A familiar face is coming back to Grey's Anatomy. On Wednesday, Kate Walsh confirmed on social media that her character Dr. Addison Montgomery would be returning for an upcoming episode. Ahead of the current season, Grey's Anatomy let fans know that Walsh would be appearing in multiple episodes during the season. However, details about her return have been kept tight-lipped until now.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Walsh to Return as Addison in Season 18

How will Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) make her entrance this time?. Walsh is returning to Grey’s Anatomy for her third Season 18 episode, TV Insider has confirmed. It will air on May 8, making it one of the last episodes of the season. The news comes the day after ABC revealed that Grey’s will end its season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26. The second part will also be the medical drama’s milestone 400th episode. (And don’t worry: It’s already been renewed for Season 19.)
TV SERIES
The Independent

Will Poulter says he ‘really would have appreciated’ an intimacy coordinator for We’re the Millers kissing scene

Will Poulter has reflected on his 2013 comedy We’re the Millers, saying he wishes there had been an intimacy coordinator on set.Poulter, now 29, was 19 when he starred in the road movie alongside Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts and Jason Sudeikis.The film followed Sudeikis as a drug dealer smuggling marijuana into the US from Mexico who, in order to throw off border control, hires three misfits to pose as his family: Aniston played his fake wife, while Roberts and Poulter played his pretend children.In one scene, which won an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Aniston and Roberts’ characters...
CELEBRITIES

