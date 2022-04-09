The Flash - Episode 8.11...

There’s bad news and good news when it comes to the CW’s season finales: They’re on their way, but some will take us into June. While most shows air their season finales at the end of April and in May, this year, the CW’s will stretch from the beginning of May (Naomi, with back-to-back episodes) to the end of June (with Superman & Lois, Walker, and The Flash). Riverdale‘s has yet to be announced. These later dates aren’t too surprising, especially given The Flash and Riverdale‘s hiatuses after five-episode events from December through March.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO