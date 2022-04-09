ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New cable car makes climb to Wakayama temple

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKAYAMA, Japan - Kimiidera temple in Wakayama, which sits at the top of a steep 231-step stairway, became more easily accessible last week with the launch of a cable car that also provides a spectacular view along the way. The temple's cable car started operation on Tuesday to provide...

