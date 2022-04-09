ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Kipp Fires Complete-Game Win Over Dartmouth

yalebulldogs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST HAVEN, Conn. -- Grant Kipp tossed a complete-game three-hitter and Mason LaPlante homered to lead the Bulldogs to a game-two victory on Saturday afternoon. Kipp struck out seven, allowed three hits and walked one to earn the victory. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 14-9 and 5-3 in Ivy...

yalebulldogs.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Defeats MCLA 22-2

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s lacrosse team saw 11 players tally goals as the Rams defeated MCLA 22-2 this afternoon in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Shewcraft Field in North Adams. With the loss, MCLA is 1-6 overall. With the win, Framingham State...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy