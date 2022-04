RIO VISTA, Calif. - The Rio Vista Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Kimball Island on Tuesday, as reported on Twitter at 9:15 p.m. RVFD crews were on scene at the Antioch Marina assessing a vegetation fire located on Kimball Island in Sacramento County. Photos show a large swath of land on the southern end of the island on fire. Kimball Island is an uninhabited island with no residences or structures on it.

RIO VISTA, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO