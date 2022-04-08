ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Golden Eagles set multiple PRs in limited action at Flames Invitational

ttusports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Tenn. – Even with just a small contingent participating at the Flames Invitational, the Tennessee Tech outdoor track & field team showed strong results in their lone day of competition on Friday in the three-day event. A quartet of Golden Eagle distance runners each produced career-best showings...

ttusports.com

WBKO

Warren East splits Warren County Invitational Games on Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East baseball’s dominant start continues, as they split their doubleheader Saturday to move to 11-3. The Raiders dropped a 6-5 contest to Henderson County before following up with a 3-2 win over powerhouse squad Paducah Tilghman. That wraps up the invitational for Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Anniston Star

JSU softball: Bobbitt's big base-running play gives Gamecocks a sweep of EKU

JACKSONVILLE — If anybody on the Jacksonville State roster most deserved to score the winning run Sunday, maybe it was fifth-year senior Keeli Bobbitt. In a three-game weekend sweep of Eastern Kentucky, Bobbitt collected four hits, stole a pair of bases, drove in a run and played Gold Glove-level center field. In addition, her heads-up base-running play allowed her to score the game-ending run on a wild pitch in Sunday's 1-0 win.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Cougars drop final match of trip

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE tennis dropped a 5-2 decision at Austin Peay on Sunday afternoon to close out the Cougars' three-match Ohio Valley Conference road swing. The Cougars fell on the first two doubles courts to open play, as the No. 2 court went the way of the hosts by a 6-0 margin before the Governors clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 win on the No. 1 court. The No. 3 fixture saw both squads tied at four, but went unfinished following the APSU clinch.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
On Target News

Coffee County goes 3-1 in Knoxville Tournament

Competing in a tournament in Knoxville the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team finished with a record of 3-1. In game 1 the Lady Raiders defeated Hardin Academy 12-2. Cheyenne Vickers homered in the game and knocked in 3. Jalyn Moran also had 3 RBI. Katelyn Anderson was the winning pitcher.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

