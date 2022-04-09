ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

No. 46 Kamoe/Row Win Seventh Straight As Partners

hsusports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURANT, Oklahoma – No. 46 Mulan Kamoe and Georjemah Row, after defeating the No. 42 doubles team in the nation just two days ago, pushed their winning streak as doubles partners to seven matches in a row. In its second consecutive match against a ranked opponent in three...

hsusports.com

KTEN.com

Holifield, McGinnis Lead SE in Opening Round at GAC Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Jordan Holifield and Dalton McGinnis posted matching opening rounds and both currently sit fifth to lead Southeastern to fourth place after one round at the Great American Conference Championship in Hot Springs, Ark. Round two is set for Monday, with Jesse Rouse leading the Savage...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Carlinville students win math regional for seventh year in a row

CARLINVILLE — Carlinville High School has won the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Regional Contest for the seventh year in a row. In the Algebra II written competition, Hayden Truax finished in first place and Charlie Wilson finished in third. The Algebra II Team of Truax, Wilson, Maggie DeLong, Kayla Quarton and Alex Scott, all juniors, finished in first place.
CARLINVILLE, IL
KBTX.com

Aggies Wrap up Spring Slate with 3-0 Win vs. ULM

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule. The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WREG

Hardaway adds grad transfer from Georgia Southern

MEMPHIS – To college hoops and with four players already in the portal and three, if you include Jalen Duren, putting their names in the NBA Draft, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway finally filling one of those holes on his roster Tuesday. Hardaway landing a commitment from fifth year senior transfer Elijah McCarren. McCarren comes to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC4 Columbus

Meechie Johnson transferring from Ohio State men’s basketball team

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson spent two years at Ohio State after enrolling a year early out of Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland. He averaged 17.7 minutes last season but only mustered 4.4. points a game on […]
OHIO STATE
KBTX.com

No. 24 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Defeats Ole Miss and UTRGV in Home Finale

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 24 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss, 6-1, and UTRGV, 6-1, Sunday to wrap up the 2022 home schedule at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies improved to 21-10 on the season and 7-3 in league play while the Rebels fell to 12-11 this spring and 2-8 in conference matches and the Vaqueros moved to 5-16 on the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KPLC TV

McNeese’s Poullard named Southland softball hitter of the week

FRISCO, Texas – McNeese’s Jil Poullard and Northwestern State’s Sage Hoover are the Southland Conference Softball Players of the Week, the league announced Monday. Poullard led the Cowgirls to a 5-1 week against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Louisiana Lafayette and Southeastern. The sophomore recorded a 0.467 average at the plate, 1.067 slugging percentage and a 0.609 on base percentage playing at third in all six games. Poullard logged seven hits in her 15 at bats, with four extra base hits, five runs and seven RBI. The Moss Bluff, La., native leads McNeese with a 0.389 batting average and a 0.756 slugging percentage. This award marks the first weekly accolade for Poullard’s career and fourth Hitter of the Week award for the Cowgirls this season. McNeese welcomes Houston to Lake Charles on Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Softball: Jesika Miller's double leads to Lindale walk-off win

LINDALE — Lindale's Jesika Miller doubled in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 10-9 walk-off victory over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Monday in a District 16-4A softball game. Elizabeth Watkins, who had a single and double, led the Lady Eagles with four...
LINDALE, TX

