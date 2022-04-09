UNCUT: Lance Leipold after the spring preview

Taj Harris had first-hand experience with Rutgers football before transferring into the program this offseason. Harris had 16 catches for 161 yards, playing in just three games before he left Syracuse and entered the transfer portal. But in his second-to-last game with the Orange, Harris put together a standout performance in what was a 17-7 loss to Rutgers. With eight catches for 122 receiving yards, it is certainly safe to say that Rutgers must have taken notice of the performance. Asked by the Boardwalk Sports Talk podcast if he was impressed with Rutgers, Harris didn’t even let the host finish the question. “Dogs....

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO