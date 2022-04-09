UNCUT: Lance Leipold after the spring preview

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football could be on the verge of a second commitment in as many weeks to start April as it checks off one-half of its goal for running back in 2023. The Buckeyes hope to repeat its 2021 efforts, when they brought TreVeyon Henderson and Evan...
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
Taj Harris had first-hand experience with Rutgers football before transferring into the program this offseason.
Harris had 16 catches for 161 yards, playing in just three games before he left Syracuse and entered the transfer portal. But in his second-to-last game with the Orange, Harris put together a standout performance in what was a 17-7 loss to Rutgers.
With eight catches for 122 receiving yards, it is certainly safe to say that Rutgers must have taken notice of the performance. Asked by the Boardwalk Sports Talk podcast if he was impressed with Rutgers, Harris didn’t even let the host finish the question.
“Dogs....
It’s the college football offseason folks, and that means there’s a ton of lists and rankings out there. Heck, we’re not throwing any shade because we’ve also gotten into the act and will continue to do so. However, we’ve been following ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and his...
Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin football program mourns the loss of coach Gary Brown, who passed away Sunday at age 52. Brown served as the Badgers' running backs coach last season, the final stop in a football career that saw him leave his mark on all levels of the game as a player and coach.
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
