Wilmington, NC

Diamond Hawks Too Much For Pride, Clinch Series

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. – Cyle Phelan tossed seven innings of shutout baseball and UNCW plated eight runs in the third inning on its way to a series clinching 11-0 win over Hofstra on Saturday at Brooks Field. The Seahawks, who have won their last five-in-a-row, pushed their record to...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
