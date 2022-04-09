ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SAT is Back in the Game with its Newly Launched E-commerce Platform

By Globe Newswire
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAT is the abbreviation of Satoshi and the smallest unit of Bitcoin; it is the son of Bitcoin, known as the rebirth of Bitcoin. Recently it introduced its E-Commerce features in the crypto market. Melbourne, Australia, April 10, 2022 (NEWSCALL) -- SAT is the world's first decentralized digital stable...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Is the e-commerce trend coming to an end?

Online spending rose sharply during the pandemic but has since fallen. In many advanced economies it is either at or below pre-pandemic levels. The embrace of e-commerce appears to be longer lasting in certain sectors, such as restaurants, health care and some categories of retail. There’s no doubt that e-commerce...
RETAIL
Front Office Sports

FTX, Animoca Back Gaming Platform Valued at $500M

Blockchain gaming platform C2X has raised $25 million through a private token sale, valuing the business at $500 million. Led by FTX Ventures, Animoca Brands, and Jump Crypto, the sale also included Galaxy Interactive, Huobi Ventures, Crypto.com, and blockchain gaming venture fund Hashed. The investors were selected for the private...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Google-backed Glance acquires gaming platform Gambit in NFT push

Piyush Shah, co-founder of InMobi Group and COO of Glance, confirmed the acquisition but declined to share the financial terms of the deal. In an interview with TechCrunch, he said the acquisition will help the Jio Platforms-backed firm to bring live game shows and NFT-based incentivization to its users to enrich their gaming experience.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#E Commerce#Taobao#Mobile Game#Newscall
pymnts.com

Early Warning Services, Big Banks Launch ID Service Authentify

Early Warning Services LLC has teamed up with seven of America’s biggest banks to launch Authentify, an identity verification service for businesses and consumers. According to a company news release Monday (April 4), Authentify is being launched with Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Executives Sell More Than $262M Of 5 Stocks

Although gold futures traded higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Kenya-based Powered by People gets $5 million seed to scale operations of its wholesale e-commerce platform

The equity funding was led by Susa Ventures and Golden Ventures, with participation from a number of investors, including Flexport Ventures, J Ventures and the founders of DraftKings, Fabric. It brings the total funding raised by the startup to $7 million, having previously received support from a number of investors, including the Founders Factory Africa, Mercy Corps and the Mastercard Foundation.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

CommerceIQ gets its horn as capital continues to flow into e-commerce infrastructure startups

We’ve seen companies across the e-commerce infrastructure and enablement ecosystem pick up larger and larger rounds, and CommerceIQ is the latest to secure late-stage financing. The CEO is Guru Hariharan, who you might remember from retail analytics company Boomerang Commerce, a Startup Battlefield finalist in 2014. He exited the company to Lowe’s in 2019.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Bolt Enters Crypto, NFT Markets with Wyre Acquisition

Click here to read the full article. Under the deal, Bolt merchants can accept crypto for physical goods, while consumers can also pay for said goods with the currency. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Google Retail Search, Threekit Try-On, CB Insights Retail ServicesRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWRetail Tech: Asics Taps Trimco Product DNA, Chico's Revamps Mobile Apps, Amiri Deploys TulipBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
ZDNet

Google's quantum-focused Sandbox division is being spun off

Google parent company Alphabet revealed that its Sandbox division, which focuses on quantum computing technologies, is being spun off into an independent company called SandboxAQ. According to the now-independent firm, the "AQ stands for AI and Quantum; two key tools Sandbox uses to address pressing global challenges." Sandbox was founded...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Wayfair Is Making Its Biggest Bet on Physical Retail Yet

Online retailers are feeling the pain as their COVID-19-related boom is fading. One is Wayfair. Does the furniture and home goods retailer have physical stores to rely on for revenue?. Article continues below advertisement. Wayfair sells more than 14 million home products across five websites, with more than 70 percent...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy