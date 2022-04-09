Girls Lacrosse – Newtown 11, St. Joseph 10

Sami Bloom led with three goals and two assists while Riley Morris added a hat trick as Cherry Hill East rallied to win in overtime, 10-9, over Timber Creek in Erial. Delanie Morris contributed two goals and an assist while Paige Watson struck twice for Cherry Hill East (1-4), which trailed 5-4 at halftime.
Freshman Jayden Devino scored twice, including his first career goal, while senior FOGO Glenn Giordano and senior defenseman Shayne Hughes also scored their first career goals to highlight a divisional victory for the Rebels (3-2, 3-0) over the Mustangs (0-4, 0-3). Junior attackman Nate Lorenzo scored two goals with one...
On Tuesday, it was senior night for the J.P. Taravella boys and girls lacrosse team. The boy’s team was coming off their first win of the season against Coral Springs High School and honored Aidan Deabreu, Nathaniel Astacio, Lorenzo Leja, Andrew Del Pozo, Rimsky Lopez, Bryan Richards, Andrew Maingot, Jacob Amundson, and Jonathan Carn.
It has been success by committee at Allentown through the first segment of this very short spring girls lacrosse season. The Redbirds, who reached the sectional final last year before falling to perennial state title contender Rumson-Fair Haven, have come out this season with a renewed purpose. One of the...
Amber Bilinski scored in overtime to give Steinert a 10-9 win over Hamilton West at home in Hamilton. Bilinski scored three goals as did teammates Brenna Riddell and Sabrina Beckman. Emma O’Brien also had a goal and an assist while Brielle Laverty notched two assists. Nicole Kim also made six saves. Lauren Schulz had an assist and won 10 draw controls.
Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
Calli Dunn netted five goals to go along with three assists and five draw controls in Barnegat’s 13-12 over Central Regional in Barnegat. The win bumps Barnegat’s record to 4-0 on the year while Central fell to 1-3. Ayson Sojak also scored five for the Bengals while Savia...
Zachary Maksimiak scored three goals with two assists to help Pompton Lakes earn a 9-5 win over Dwight-Englewood in Pompton Lakes. Evan Uriguen had a hat trick and an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-0). Jack Rennar had a goal and two assists, while Jimmy Novak scored twice. Luke Kondovski made seven saves in the win.
Ryan Rossi led the way with four goals and an assist as Sparta defeated Morristown 14-3 in Sparta. Mason Lindsay also had four goals with Sean Duthaler adding two goals and two assists. Chase Geer had two goals and an assist with Jeremy Schon scoring a goal to go along with an assist. Adam Wood tallied a goal and a game-high six assists.
Nick Figlioli went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a stolen base as Haddonfield edged West Deptford, 3-2, in West Deptford. Bruce Parker doubled and singled and Brett Agnew, Joe Nasuti, and Scott Cowan all scored for the Bulldawgs, which scored twice in the fourth inning and once more in the sixth. Dane Samartino earned the win on the mound pitching five innings and yielding two runs on four hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Don Bosco Prep claimed the No. 1 position in the NJ.com Top 20 on May 3 of last year and never let go. Strength and stability had marked that 18-0 season for the Ironmen. The 2022 season was but a few hours old when Don Bosco had essentially already lost its No. 1 ranking by falling to Ridgewood, 7-6, on opening day March 30.
The Hampton girls lacrosse team will try to fill the shoes of one All-American with the hands and feet of many. “Megan Cook is irreplaceable,” coach Kelsey (Viets) Burke said of her graduated record-breaking star midfielder. “I don’t know if we will have one person score 60 goals. But I could see three people scoring 30 or 40.”
Gabrielle Walker’s four goals and an assist powered Old Bridge to a 9-7 victory over Monroe in Matawan. Cara MaCartney had two goals and an assist and Juliana Segura added a goal and an assist for Old Bridge (4-0). Joey Grotkopf made five saves. Gracie Berecsky paced Monroe (0-2-1)...
Joseph Fenton went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, and a run to guide Metuchen to a 10-8 victory over Sayreville in Parlin. Seven others also had a hit for Metuchen including Alex Wood and Caleb Walters who both scored two runs. Antonio Perillo also had a single and two RBI. Fenton earned the win pitching two innings.
Despite four goals from Jane Freeman, Summit, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell to Sacred Heart (CT) 12-11 in Hamden, Connecticut. Sacred Heart (1-0) jumped out to a 7-5 lead in the first half before holding in the second to hand top-ranked Summit (3-1) its first loss of the season.
Jake Monroy’s four goals and an assist lifted Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 9-7 victory over Caldwell in Scotch Plains. Mikey Kloepfer had two goals with an assist and Timmy Paprocki added a goal and two assists for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (4-1). Alexander Lo made four saves.
Richard Bukowski struck out six over five innings in Bayonne’s 3-2 victory over Bloomfield at Veterans Stadium in Bayonne. Bukowski allowed one run on five hits and two walks for Bayonne (3-1), which took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third after a RBI each from Robert Geisler and Braylin Terrero. Chris Valencia pushed the lead to 3-1 when he hit an inside the park home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brandon Kobryn got the last six outs for the save, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out two.
Dylan Johnson’s goal with one second left in regulation gave Hunterdon Central, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 7-6 victory over No. 6 Pingry in Basking Ridge. Johnson finished with three goals on the day for Hunterdon Central (3-0), which led 4-1 at halftime. The senior Kean commit now has 10 goals and four assists on the season.
